Stephanie Ruhle To Debut On March 2 As Permanent Host Of MSNBC’s 11 PM Hour

Stephanie Ruhle said that she will debut as the permanent host of MSNBC’s 11 PM hour on March 2.

Ruhle is succeeding Brian Williams, who stepped down from The 11th Hour in December, choosing not to renew his contract.

On Stephanie Ruhle Reports on Monday, Ruhle said that her final show in the 9 AM slot will be on Friday. MSNBC is expanding Morning Joe to that hour, meaning the morning program will extend to four hours.

MSNBC announced last month that Ruhle would take over the late-night time slot.

“This expansion will give us an opportunity to extend the reach of the program, which has become so well known for its signature perspective and analysis, as well as its news-making exclusive interviews with top lawmakers, senior government officials and thought leaders,” MSNBC President Rashida Jones wrote in a memo announcing the movie.

Ruhle has anchored the 9 AM hour for almost six years. She made the announcement at the end of her show, and said that MSNBC colleagues will fill in in the interim. No date has been announced for Morning Joe to take over the time slot. Ruhle also will continue to appear on NBC News platforms as senior business analyst.

Last week, Rachel Maddow announced that she would be taking a hiatus from her 9 PM slot to work on movie and podcasting projects. Although no exact date was set for her return, Maddow indicated that she would be back hosting in April. She also will continue to appear on MSNBC coverage of special events.