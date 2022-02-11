Stephanie Beatriz To Lead Wondery Dating/Cult Podcast ‘Twin Flames’

EXCLUSIVE: Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Stephanie Beatriz is to host a podcast for The Shrink Next Door studio Wondery about dating and cultish obsession.

The actor, who stars in In The Heights and voices Mirabel Madrigal in Encanto, is hosting Twin Flames, for the company behind Dr. Death and Guru. You can listen to the trailer below.

The series will tell the story behind the Twin Flames dating platform, a service that promised to find people’s true love, or Twin Flame; however, what sounded like love may have been more of a dangerous obsession rooted in a cultish mindset.

The twin flame obsession has been growing on social media over the last few years with one theory being that there are 144,000 humans capable of finding their true twin flame. It has been given credence by the likes of Megan Fox and Alicia Keys and has exploded across YouTube and TikTok.

Wondery

The limited series follows two YouTubers, who promise their followers the secret of true love. But when some of their believers cross the line from love to obsession, the YouTubers are accused of running a cult. As they fight for their new way of life, their followers face a choice too. They have been promised a chance to find The One, but how far is too far?

Beatriz will speak with real people who partook in the service, which was set up by Jeff and Shaleia Ayan, and delve into what people were really signing up for.

The series launches wide on February 21 with a week exclusive on Wondery’s subscription service Wondery+.

Wondery has been behind series such as The Shrink Next Door, which was adapted by Apple, which has a first-look deal with the audio company, and Bravo’s Dirty John, so you have to imagine there’s plans to adapt this latest series for the screen as well.

It is the latest podcast for Beatriz, who Deadline revealed was fronting fictional true-crime podcast Tejana, for Sonoro and Telemundo, the story of Texas Ranger Eileen Castillo, and it was being adapted for television.