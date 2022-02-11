‘Star Wars: Ahsoka’: Ray Stevenson To Join Rosario Dawson In Disney+ Series

Vikings alum Ray Stevenson has joined the cast of Star Wars: Ahsoka, Disney+’s upcoming spinoff of The Mandalorian starring Rosario Dawson, sources have confirmed to Deadline.

Details on Stevenson’s character are being kept under wraps.

Dawson stars as Ahsoka Tano after making the Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Rebels character’s live-action debut in The Mandalorian.

Star Wars: Ahsoka, written by Dave Filoni and executive produced by Filoni and Jon Favreau, will continue Ahsoka’s story. The limited series also stars Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren from the Star Wars Rebels animated series, and Mary Elizabeth Winstead. Hayden Christensen also is expected to reprise his role as Anakin Skywalker.

Stevenson most recently played the role of Othere on History Channel’s Vikings. He also is no stranger to the Star Wars universe, having voiced the Gar Saxon character in Star Wars Rebels and The Clone Wars. Stevenson is repped by Gersh and Independent Talent Group.

The Hollywood Reporter was first to report Stevenson’s casting.