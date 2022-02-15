Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Paramount+ Becomes New Pay One TV Window For New Paramount Theatrical Releases Starting In 2024

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Halyna Hutchins Estate Sues Alec Baldwin & ‘Rust’ Movie For Wrongful Death; Lawyers Make Case With Animated Re-Enactment – Watch
Read the full story

Paramount Has ‘Star Trek’ Film Poised For Late 2022 Production Start; Talks To Begin With Chris Pine & Shipmates

STAR TREK, from left: Anton Yelchin, Chris Pine, Simon Pegg, Karl Urban, John Cho, Zoe Saldana, 2009
Everett

EXCLUSIVE: After several fits and starts, the next Star Trek film is gearing up to begin production by year’s end. Paramount has begun talks with Chris Pine to reprise as James T. Kirk, and the intention is to engage to bring back aboard Zachary Quinto as Spock, Zoe Saldana as Lieutenant Uhura, Karl Urban as Dr. Bones McCoy, John Cho as Sulu and Simon Pegg as Scotty. Deadline revealed last summer that Paramount and producer J.J. Abrams hired Matt Shakman to direct, fresh from the triumph of the Marvel/Disney+ series WandaVision, just after the series was nominated for 23 Emmys. Shakman has been supervising a draft by Josh Friedman and Cameron Squires, based off a draft by Lindsey Beer and Geneva Robertson-Dworet.

This was verified by Abrams during today’s ViacomCBS Investor Day conducted by Paramount Pictures president/CEO Brian Robbins.

ViacomCBS/Paramount’s Investors Day: Deadline’s Complete Coverage

They are keeping the plotline under wraps, but this firms the flight plan after scripts were done by The Revenant‘s Mark L. Smith (for Quentin Tarantino) and Noah Hawley.

Shakman, who is the artistic director of the Geffen Playhouse in Los Angeles, has directing credits that include episodes of Game of Thrones, Fargo, The Great, and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, before he did WandaVision.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

4 Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad