‘Squid Game’ Star Lee Jung-Jae Signs With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: Lee Jung-Jae, protagonist of Netflix’s smash series Squid Game, has signed with CAA for representation as a director, producer and actor.

Lee played character Seong Gi-Hun in Squid Game, the survival drama series that has garnered four Screen Actors Guild award nominations, including Male Actor in a Drama Series for Lee. This makes Lee the first male TV performer to solely earn SAG Award recognition for a fully non-English language role.

In addition, Lee was nominated for a Golden Globe Award for Best Television Actor – Drama Series and the Critics’ Choice Television Award for Best Actor in a Drama Series, breaking another record for the first male actor from Asia to receive individual nominations across all three award shows in those categories.

For his next project, Lee will make his directorial debut with feature Hunt, which he will also star in alongside Jung Woo-Sung. The film was also written and is being produced by Lee. Hunt will be distributed in Korea by Megabox Plus M.

In December 2021, the well known Korean actor was selected as Gallup Korea’s Film Actor of the Year. His other credits include Korean movies Deliver Us From Evil, The Face Reader, Doraemon the Movie: Nobita’s Treasure Island and the Along With The Gods franchise. TV credits include Chief Of Staff and Triple. Last year the actor also appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert and The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.

Lee continues to be represented by Kyu C. Lee at Artist Company.