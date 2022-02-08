‘South Side’ Renewed For Season 3 By HBO Max

HBO Max will get even more South Side goodness, renewing the comedy from Bashir Salahuddin, Diallo Riddle and Sultan Salahuddin for Season 3.

South Side, which first debuted on Comedy Central before moving to HBO Max for Season 2 in November 2021 , follows two friends who just graduated from community college and are ready to take over the world, but until they do, they’re stuck working at Rent-T-Own. Shot on location in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood, the show offers an authentic look into what life on the South Side is all about.

“We are blessed. We get to make a show starring our family and friends about a city we love. South Side finds joy in the extraordinary adventures of ordinary folks,” said Salahuddin and Riddle. “We challenge ourselves to make every episode a unique and unexpected journey. We have no clue where our characters will find themselves in season three and we couldn’t be more excited to find out.”

Added Suzanna Makkos, EVP, Original Comedy and Adult Animation, HBO Max: “To be able to bring this world and these characters to life has been a true joy. A lot of people say that South Side is about the American dream, and the stories that Bashir and Diallo have crafted completely embody that dream with both razor-sharp humor and refreshing cultural commentary. I think I speak for everyone here at HBO Max when I say, ‘it’s time for the percolator.’”

South Side features Bashir and Sultan Salahuddin, Riddle, Kareme Young, Quincy Young, Chandra Russell, Zuri Salahuddin and Nefetari Spencer. The comedy, produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, is executive produced by Bashir Salahuddin, Diallo Riddle and Michael Blieden. Tony Hernandez executive produces for JAX Media. Ari Pearce, Kristyn Deignan and Tara Power are producers for MTV Entertainment Studios.

The series’ first two seasons are available to stream on HBO Max.