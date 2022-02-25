‘Sort Of’ Renewed For Season 2 By HBO Max & CBC

HBO Max and CBC have ordered a second season of the critically praised comedy series Sort Of. An official selection of the 2021 Toronto Film Festival, the series debuted on HBO Max in November, a month after its Canadian premiere on CBC Gem.

Created by showrunners Bilal Baig (Acha Bacha), who also stars, and Fab Filippo (Save Me), the coming-of-age story follows the journey of Sabi Mehboob (Baig), a gender-fluid millennial who straddles various identities from sexy bartender at an LGBTQ bookstore/bar to the youngest child in a large Pakistani family to the de facto parent of a downtown hipster family. Sabi feels like they’re in transition in every aspect of their life, from gender to love to sexuality to family to career. Sort Of exposes the labels we once poured ourselves into as no longer applicable — to anyone.

“We are so thrilled that we are able to dive back into the worlds of Sort Of, and to keep exploring the evolution of all our characters — including some new ones! — as they continue to investigate who they are in the world as friends, family members, lovers and human beings,” said Baig, co-creator, showrunner, executive producer and star.

“Baig and Filippo’s honest and insightful storytelling is a lesson in unraveling conventional views of identity,” said Jeniffer Kim, SVP International Originals on HBO Max. “We could not be more excited to partner with CBC and Sienna Films on another season of this very special show.”

Said Sally Catto, General Manager of Entertainment, Factual & Sports at CBC: “Sort Of speaks to the complexity of being human with wit, warmth and an authentic sense of inclusivity, thanks to the distinct voices of Bilal and Fab. Sort Of has struck such a powerful chord with audiences, and we are thrilled to work with HBO Max and Sienna Films on the next chapter of Sabi’s story.”

The show is a co-production of CBC and Sienna Films, a Sphere Media Company, with the participation of the Canada Media Fund. Sienna Films’ Jennifer Kawaja is also an executive producer on the series. Sort Of is distributed worldwide by Sphere Media. Abacus Media Rights handles sales outside of the United States and Latin America.