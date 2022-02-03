Sony Launches Talent Venture In India

Sony Music Entertainment and Sony Pictures Entertainment are teaming to establish talent-focused venture Sony Entertainment Talent Ventures India (SETV).

The new company will offer Indian actors, musicians, sportspersons, gamers and content creators management as well as opportunities for co-ventures and various partnerships.

Sony is looking to build on its existing strong footprint in its Indian music division, which is one of the country’s leading record companies spanning Bollywood, Tamil and more, and its screen entertainment offerings, which include a broadcast division that reaches 700 million viewers, a production studio, and streaming business Sony LIV.

Sony will also look to give talent represented by SETV opportunities in the wider group, including Sony PlayStation and Sony Electronics.

Former CEO of Fox Star Studios India, Vijay Singh, has been named as CEO of SETV. Shridhar Subramaniam, Sanford Panitch, and N.P. Singh (Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Sony Pictures Networks India) comprise SETVI’s board of directors.

“SETVI will leverage our expertise, deep local relationships and global reach to give talent the potential to scale, become household brands and fully realize their creative and commercial potential,” said Shridhar Subramaniam, President of Corporate Strategy and Market Development in Asia and Middle East, Sony Music Entertainment. “The digital revolution and India’s unique start-up culture bring huge opportunities and SETVI’s role will be to partner with talent to build and serve their fans in exciting new ways.”

“Our ambition is to work as advisors to talent to build their wealth and legacy and unlock the best monetization opportunities for them in India and the world,” added Vijay Singh. “It’s exciting to be spearheading this new venture and I look forward to working with talent to fulfil their ambitions in the coming years.”