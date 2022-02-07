‘Something From Tiffany’s’: Jojo T. Gibbs, Javicia Leslie, Chido Nwokocha, Stephanie Shepherd & Michael Roark Board Rom-Com From Amazon And Hello Sunshine

EXCLUSIVE: Jojo T. Gibbs (Fresh, Twenties), Javicia Leslie (Batwoman, God Friended Me), Chido Nwokocha (Tyler Perry’s Sistas, Destroyer), Stephanie Shepherd (Dave) and Michael Roark (Bennett’s War, Driven) have signed on to the Amazon Original film Something from Tiffany’s, based on Melissa Hill’s novel of the same name, from Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine and Amazon Studios.

They join an ensemble led by Zoey Deutch, which also includes Kendrick Sampson, Ray Nicholson, Shay Mitchell, and Leah Jeffries, as previously announced.

Hodder & Stoughton

Something from Tiffany’s watches as a woman’s life is upended, when an engagement ring meant for someone else leads her to the person she’s meant to be with. Daryl Wein is directing the holiday romantic comedy from a script adapted by Tamara Chestna. Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter are producing for Hello Sunshine, with Deutch exec producing. Hello Sunshine’s first studio feature will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Gibbs recently appeared in the thriller Fresh, toplined by Daisy Edgar-Jones and Sebastian Stan, which was acquired by Searchlight Pictures ahead of its Sundance premiere. The actor has appeared in such series as Twenties and Good Trouble, and will also soon be seen in writer-director Celine Song’s drama, Past Lives.

Leslie is best known for her turn as Ryan Wilder (aka Batwoman) in The CW’s comic book series of the same name. She has also appeared in series including The Flash, The Family Business and God Friended Me, as well as such indie features as Roped and Always a Bridesmaid.

Nwokocha stars in BET’s top-rated cable series Sisters from Tyler Perry. He previously appeared in the acclaimed film Destroyer with Nicole Kidman and next joins Tom Cruise in the highly anticipated Top Gun: Maverick.

Shepherd is a relative newcomer who has previously appeared as herself in Keeping Up with the Kardashians, also guest-starring in an episode of FX’s comedy series Dave. Roark has appeared in films including Bennett’s War and Magic Mike, as well as such series as Driven and Beauty and the Beast.

Amazon Studios and Hello Sunshine are also currently in production on Daisy Jones & The Six, a musical drama series starring Riley Keough and Sam Claflin, which is based on the bestselling novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid.

Gibbs is represented by UTA, Felker Toczek, and Shelter PR; Leslie by Stewart Talent and Thirdhill Entertainment; Nwokocha by Main Title Entertainment and KMR Talent; Shepherd by WME, 3 Arts and Hansen Jacobson; Roark by Untitled Entertainment and the Kohner Agency.