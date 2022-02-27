Snootie Wild Dies: Memphis Rapper Is Gunned Down In Houston, Succumbs To Injuries

A second Memphis rapper has died in a four-month span from injuries sustained from gunshot wounds. Snootie Wild was shot Friday in Houston, and his death was confirmed on his Instagram page on Saturday evening.

Best known for his song “Yayo” with Yo Gotti, Snootie Wild was found in a ditch next to an SUV. He was shot in the neck, Texas police said.

“Gone in body, but your NAME & LEGACY will live forever! #TeamYayo4Life,” the post read.

“It looks like he backed in there [the ditch] accidentally. Then the other vehicle pulled up, and folks got out of the car,” a Houston officer told a local television outlet.

“They were talking for a little bit, and then all of a sudden, gunfire went off. Only one shot, actually.”

Snootie Wild, born LePreston Porter, was not immediately pronounced dead, but remained alive through the night, his Facebook page said.

No arrests have been made.

Tributes from hip-hop artists Sonny Digital and Three 6 Mafia’s DJ Paul came in on social media.

The Snootie Wild death comes after the November shooting of Young Dolph, who was gunned down outside a Memphis bakery. Three suspects were arrested in that situation.