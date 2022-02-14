Snoop Dogg & Kelly Clarkson To Host NBC’s ‘American Song Contest’ Reality Series

Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson have been named hosts of NBC’s upcoming musical competition series, American Song Contest. The announcement was made in a promo that aired at the start of the Super Bowl halftime show on NBC, which featured Snoop Dogg as one of the headliners.

American Song Contest is based on the Eurovision Song Contest, which has been organized for 65 years by the European Broadcasting Union and watched by 200 million viewers annually. The NBC series will premiere March 21, 8-10 p.m. ET/PT from the NBCUniversal lot. The series will run for eight weeks on Monday nights, with the Grand Final scheduled for May 9, just ahead of the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin, Italy, which will consist of two semifinals on May 10 and 12, followed by the final on May 14. Eurovision semifinals and final were are available in the US on NBC sibling streaming platform Peacock as part of a two-year deal.

American Song Contest will feature live new music performances representing all 50 states, five US territories, and the nation’s capital. They will be competing to win the country’s vote for the best hit song. A solo artist, duo or band will represent each location and perform an original song across three rounds.

The 56 artists will be named on a later date.

“I am honored to host ‘American Song Contest’ alongside my lil sis Kelly Clarkson, aka Miss Texas 🎤🎬👊🏾👊🏾,” Snoop Dogg said.

Added Clarkson, “I have been a fan and love the concept of Eurovision and am thrilled to bring the musical phenomenon to America. I’m so excited to work with Snoop and can’t wait to see every state and territory represented by artists singing their own songs.”

Clarkson and Snoop Dog appeared together on Season 20 of NBC’s The Voice, with Clarkson serving as a recurring coach and Snoop as a mega mentor.

American Song Contest is executive produced by Audrey Morrissey, Anders Lenhoff, Christer Björkman, Peter Settman, Ola Melzig, Gregory Lipstone, Amanda Zucker and Kyra Thompson alongside Propagate’s Ben Silverman and Howard T. Owens. Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson also serve as executive producers. The series is produced by Propagate in association with Universal Television Alternative Studio, a division of Universal Studio Group.