The Past, Present & Future Of Black Film: Valerie Complex's Conversation With Allen Hughes, Cheryl Dunye, Nelson George & Critic Wilson Morales
‘SNL’ Promo: John Mulaney Returns To Find Some Old Friends Missing

John Mulaney will make his fifth appearance as host of Saturday Night Live this weekend, but can expect to find some changes since his last time in 2020.

No wolves, for starters. (Don’t ask, just watch the promo above.)

Also appearing on the Feb. 26 installment of the NBC comedy series will be musical guest LCD Soundsystem.

Mulaney, a former SNL staff writer, has hosted the show four previous times:  April 14, 2018; March 2, 2019; February 29, 2020; and October 31, 2020.

This week’s SNL is the first of three consecutive live episodes, with Oscar Isaac hosting on March 5 and Zoë Kravitz hosting on March 12.

 

