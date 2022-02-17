‘SNL’: Oscar Isaac & Zoë Kravitz Set As March Hosts As Charli XCX Reschedules Covid Canceled Performance

Saturday Night Live has set two new hosts for its opening March shows and has rescheduled a musical performance by Charli XCX.

Oscar Isaac will host on March 5 with Zoë Kravitz hosting on March 12. Isaac will be joined by Charli XCX, who had to pull her performance in December after the show was hit by Omicron with a reduced cast and crew for the Paul Rudd-hosted show.

Rosalía will be the musical guest accompanying Kravitz.

John Mulaney is set to return to host the show – marking his fifth time – on February 26 along with electro punks LCD Soundsystem as SNL returns for three consecutive shows.

Moon Knight star Isaac and The Batman star Kravitz will both be making their SNL hosting debuts, while Charli XCX performs for the second time and Grammy Award winner Rosalía is also making her debut.

The NBC late-night series is produced in association with Broadway Video with creator Lorne Michaels as exec producer.