Smosh Establishes New Los Angeles Headquarters & Content Studio

EXCLUSIVE: YouTube juggernaut Smosh will enter another chapter of content creation with a new headquarters and content studio in Los Angeles.

From the newly-established 17,000-square foot office space and studio, unveiled on Wednesday, Smosh seeks to develop, produce and release approximately 500 videos of varying formats across more than 3,000 individual releases on its Smosh, Smosh Pit, Smosh Games and other channels.

“Smosh’s home base has been a long time coming,” said Smosh Co-Founder and President Ian Hecox. “We’re so grateful to Rhett & Link and their team at Mythical for giving us a home and support for the past few years. I can’t wait for our audience to see what we’re able to do with the full Smosh team finally united under one Smoshy roof for the first time ever.”

The new Smosh hub boasts various upgrades including two complete sound stages, a new live streaming/gaming studio for Smosh’s Live Twitch Show, post-production suites, equipment cages, an integrated space for art design and creation, formal conference rooms, as well as a kitchen area and an open-floor office area.

Smosh CEO Daniel Tibbets added: “Our new studio is a huge step forward for Smosh. Not very many comedy brands have been around for as long as Smosh, and this new facility is the perfect place for creative talent to come together, collaborate and make comedy videos for every digital and social platform. I’m excited for Smosh’s future, and the new studio is just the beginning.”

To celebrate both the new headquarters and its 200th Twitch stream, Smosh will host a five-hour stream on Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. PT on Smosh Games’ Twitch. Smosh shoot YouTube videos live, debut new programing formats and more, all while showing off the brand new studio for the first time.

Smosh, since 2019, has been a subsidiary of Rhett & Link’s Mythical Entertainment.