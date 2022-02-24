Sky & Peacock Behind Mini-Series About Notorious Lockerbie Disaster; Oscar-Nominated Jim And Kirsten Sheridan To Write

EXCLUSIVE: Sky and Peacock are behind a drama based on the notorious 1988 Lockerbie disaster from Academy Award-nominated writers Jim Sheridan and Kirsten Sheridan, Deadline can reveal.

Airing next year, Lockerbie will be based on the search for justice by Dr Jim Swire and his wife Jane who lost their beloved daughter Flora in the air disaster, which killed all 259 passengers and crew on board when it exploded over Lockerbie, Scotland, 38 minutes after take off. A further 11 residents lost their life when the plane came down.

Swire led a campaign for truth and justice and went on a journey that included meeting Libya’s Colonel Gaddafi and successive British Prime Ministers before Libyan national Abdelbaset al-Megrahi was convicted 13 years later. He was released on compassionate grounds in 2009. The series is based on Swire and Peter Biddulph’s book about thee disaster.

The five-parter comes from UCP, Sky Studios and Universal International Studios’ Carnival Films, and represents a big-budget bet for Sky and Comcast-owned NBC streamer Peacock. Sky has tended to co-produce limited series such as Chernobyl with HBO and this show will air on Peacock solely in the U.S., with NBCUniversal Global Distribution handling international sales.

“The Pan Am Flight 103 disaster was one of the world’s deadliest terror attacks that continues to have widespread implications for the meaning of justice in the U.S., Scotland and Libya,” said Jim Sheridan and Kirsten Sheridan. “Over 30 years on, this series takes an intimate and very personal look at the aftermath.”

The Sheridans were both Academy Award-nominated for 2002 Paddy Considine-starring feature In America and Jim Sheridan has also picked up nods for Daniel Day Lewis double In The Name of the Father and My Left Foot.

The pair are writing all episodes of Lockerbie, with Naomi Sheridan guest-writing one. Nigel Marchant and Gareth Neame are Executive Producers for Carnival, with Samantha Hoyle Executive Producing for Sky Studios. Oskar Slingerland also serves as Executive Producer. The series was commissioned by Gabriel Silver, Director of Commissioning for Drama at Sky Studios and Zai Bennett, Managing Director of Content at Sky UK.