‘Sitting In Bars With Cake’: Yara Shahidi To Exec Produce & Star In Amazon Studios Rom-Com

Yara Shahidi (Black-ish, Grown-ish) has signed on to exec produce and star in Amazon Studios’ rom-com Sitting in Bars with Cake, Deadline has confirmed. The feature, based on the blog and book of the same name by Audrey Shulman, will be directed by Pitch Perfect 3‘s Trish Sie.

Based on a true story, Sitting in Bars with Cake follows a quiet young woman who is unlucky in love and discovers an unlikely guy magnet when she bakes a cake for her best friend’s birthday and brings it to a bar, only to be swarmed by men. She believes it’s a fluke, but her friend convinces her to commit to a year of baking cakes and bringing them to bars, with the goal of finding true love. The shy young woman’s life subsequently opens up in ways she couldn’t have imagined.

Shulman adapted the script. Susan Cartsonis, Brent Emery and Suzanne Farwell are producing for Resonate Entertainment with Nick Moceri of All Night Diner, with Shahidi exec producing alongside Teri Simpson.

Shahidi is best known for her turn as Zoey Johnson in ABC’s family sitcom Black-ish and its Freeform spin-off Grown-ish, and will also soon be seen in the role of Tinker Bell in Disney’s Peter Pan & Wendy.

Sie is currently in post on the Netflix film Players, starring Gina Rodriguez, Damon Wayans Jr., and Tom Ellis, alongside producer Marc Platt.

Shahidi is represented by CAA, Principal Entertainment LA and The Nord Group; Sie by UTA and attorney Robert Offer; and Shulman by Curate.