‘Shang-Chi’ Star Simu Liu Joins Sam Worthington, Jordana Brewster, Robbie Amell & Alicia Sanz In Thriller ‘Hello Stranger’

EXCLUSIVE: Simu Liu, star of Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings and Kim’s Convenience, is joining Sam Worthington, Jordana Brewster, Robbie Amell and Alicia Sanz in thriller Hello Stranger.

Currently filming in the Toronto area, the movie follows Faye, a woman who attempts to replace her newly deceased husband, Evan, with an android simulant (SIM). Although SIM Evan appears like human Evan in every way, Faye does not feel the same love for SIM Evan as it does for her. SIM Evan tries to win Faye back while at the same time being on-the-run from a government agent chasing down SIMs who have become “conscious” and could potentially be a threat to humankind.

April Mullen (Wander) directs from a script by Ryan Christopher Churchill. Producers are Tim Doiron (Wander) and James van der Woerd (Wander) in association with their production company Wango Films, with Myriad’s Kirk D’Amico (The Last Word) an executive producer.

Myriad Pictures is handling international sales. CAA Media Finance and Verve Ventures are handling U.S. sales. Mongrel will distribute in Canada.

Canadian actor Liu, star of CBC and Netflix comedy series Kim’s Convenience, gained global fame as the superhero in Marvel blockbuster Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings. He stars alongside Mark Wahlberg in upcoming film Arthur The King.

Myriad Pictures’ President and CEO Kirk D’Amico said: “We are all tremendously excited that Simu Liu has joined the cast of Hello Stranger. We think that Simu will absolutely do a great job with this pivotal role for April and the production.“

Liu is represented by CAA, Noble Caplan Abrams and Authentic Talent and Literary Management, and Sloane Offer.