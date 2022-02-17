Simon Baker Strikes First-Look Deal With MGM International Television Productions

EXCLUSIVE: Simon Baker, star of CBS’ The Mentalist, has partnered with MGM International Television Productions.

The actor and director, who made his directorial debut in 2017 with Breath, an adaptation of Tim Winton’s novel, has struck a multi-year, first-look deal with the production company behind series including Epix’s From and Peacock’s Last Light.

The deal will see Baker, who also starred in The Devil Wears Prada, develop scripted projects with MGM with an international focus, with an eye for him to director and/or star.

Other on-screen roles include LA Confidential, Margin Call and CBS’ The Guardian. He recently starred in and exec produced High Ground, directed by Stephen Johnson, and starred in Blaze from Del Kathryn Barton.

On the scripted side, MGM is also behind international series such as Amazon’s El Fin del Amor and Shelter, Epix’s Billy the Kid, HBO Max’s Mariachis and France Television’s The Reunion.

Baker said, “It’s definitely a great time to use the medium to bridge cultures and evolve perspectives on storytelling. I’m excited to put together a talented and creative team to present bold and engaging stories that can enrich, entertain and connect with international audiences. MGM International TV Productions are the perfect partners, I believe together we can grow something very special.”

Rola Bauer, President of International Television Productions, MGM, added, “Simon Baker is an international star whose creative instincts and expertise as a director, producer and clearly as an actor, puts him in rarefied company. We are thrilled to support his passion to tell global stories with the amazing talent coming out of Australia.”

Baker is represented by United Management in Australia and CAA in the U.S.