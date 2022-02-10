Shudder Buys South African Horror ‘Good Madam’ – EFM

EXCLUSIVE: AMC Networks’ Shudder has picked up South African supernatural horror Good Madam (Mlungu Wam) and is planning a release in late 2022.

The movie debuted at Toronto last year and has since screened at Fantastic Fest, AFI Fest and Goteborg. It will next be seen at the Glasgow Film Festival.

Written and directed by Jenna Cato Bass and co-written by Babalwa Baartman, Good Madam follows Tsidi, a single mother, who is forced to move in with her estranged mother Mavis, a live-in domestic worker caring obsessively for her catatonic white ‘Madam’ in an affluent Cape Town suburb. As Tsidi tries to heal her family however, a sinister specter begins to stir.

Starring are Chumisa Cosa, Nosipho Mtebe, Kamvalethu Jonas Raziya, Sanda Shandu, Khanyiso Kenqa, Sizwe Ginger Lubengu, Siya Sikawuti, Peggy Tunyiswa and Chris Gxalaba. The film is produced by Fox Fire Films, Sanusi Chronicles and Causeway Films in association with Salmira Productions and Strange Charm. Baartman, Cato Bass, Kristina Ceyton, and Samantha Jennings produce while Salman Al-Rashid, Sam Frohman, Richard Mansell, David Bass and Jason Newmark serve as executive producers.

The Shudder deal covers North America, the UK, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand.

The acquisition was negotiated by Emily Gotto, VP, Global Acquisitions and Co-Productions on behalf of Shudder and Lydia Rodman, VP of Sales at Visit Films, on behalf of the filmmakers. Visit is handling international rights and will be presenting the film to buyers at this year’s virtual EFM.