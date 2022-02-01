You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Showtime In Exclusive Talks To Acquire WW Rights To Sinéad O'Connor Sundance Docu 'Nothing Compares'

EXCLUSIVE: Numerous broadcasters and streamers vied for it, but Deadline hears that Showtime is in exclusive negotiations for the worldwide rights to Nothing Compares, the Sundance buzz title documentary about the provocative life of Irish singer Sinéad O’Connor.

Showtime, and HBO have been in the mix on Nothing Compares along with others, since the film premiered January 21 as a World Cinema Documentary Competition title at Virtual Sundance. Submarine is brokering the deal.

The Kathryn Ferguson-directed film traces O’Connor’s rise to worldwide fame, and her exile from the mainstream that happened when, after singing on Saturday Night Live, she tore up a photo of Pope John Paul II in 1992.

The film begins when Kris Kristofferson introduced O’Connor at Bob Dylan’s 30th anniversary concert. “I’m real proud to introduce this next artist whose name became synonymous with courage and integrity,” Kristofferson said. This was just 13 days after SNL, and the Madison Square Garden crowd booed her off the stage.

Artists like Frank Sinatra came down hard on her, but what is remarkable about the documentary is that pretty much everything that left her outraged about the Catholic Church and the things that scarred her, now seems prophetic and Kristofferson’s words fit more than ever. O’Connor has had a very rough road, including the recent tragic death of her teenaged son. The film is powerful enough that it has the potential to reframe history’s view of this tiny singer with the outsized voice. Stay tuned.

