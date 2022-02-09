Showtime Ups Entertainment PR Execs Dominic Pagone & Amanda Cary

You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Showtime has padded its communications leadership team, adding oversight of Paramount Television Studios to SVP Dominic Pagone and upping Amanda Cary to SVP.

Pagone’s new title is SVP Entertainment PR and Awards for Showtime Networks and Paramount Television Studios. A four-year Showtime veteran based in Los Angeles, he continues to report to Erin Calhoun, EVP Communications at Showtime Networks Inc. & Paramount Television Studios.

Before joining Showtime, Pagone spent 18 years at FX, most recently as SVP Communications.

Cary, who joined Showtime in 2013, has been promoted from VP Entertainment Publicity to SVP Entertainment PR. She will share responsibility with Pagone by overseeing the New York-based entertainment PR team and managing the development and execution of PR campaigns, as well as generating media plans for the network’s original series and limited series.

Cary came to Showtime after five years at USA Network, where she helped launch series including Suits and Covert Affairs.

