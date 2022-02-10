Showtime & Bleecker Street Enter New Exclusive Output Deal

Showtime Networks Inc. and Bleecker Street have entered into a new and exclusive three-year output agreement, effective in March.

Showtime will get access to Bleecker movies for on-air, on demand and streaming premium services. Each movie will hit Showtime within five months of their initial release. The deal comprises 12 titles a year, all of which will be released theatrically by Bleecker Street.

The new deal replaces Bleecker Street’s previous output agreement with Hulu.

Included in the deal are such movies as:

Infinite Storm – Malgorzata Szumowska and Michal Englert’s survival thriller, based on a true story, stars Oscar nominee Naomi Watts, Billy Howle and Dennis O’Hare. Opening March 25.

Montana Story – Directed by Scott McGehee and David Siegel, the western drama premiered at the 2021 Toronto International Film Festival and stars Haley Lu Richardson and Owen Teague. Opening May 13.

Mr. Malcolm’s List – Directed by Emma Holly Jones and based on the renowned book and short film, the pic is a witty, beautiful and fun period romance with a modern spin and features a diverse cast led by Freida Pinto, Ṣọpé Dìrísù and Ashley Park. Opening July 1.

Summering – This coming-of-age film, from director James Ponsoldt (The Spectacular Now), premiered at this year’s Sundance. The movie will debut in theaters this summer.

John Boyega in ‘892’ Bleecker Street

892 – Abi Damaris Corbin’s thriller – about a veteran who was left behind by the system and takes a bank hostage in an effort to get what he deserves – stars John Boyega, Nicole Beharie, Connie Britton and the late Michael Kenneth Williams. Releasing this summer.

Golda – From Academy Award-winning director Guy Nattiv, Golda is a thrilling portrait of Israel’s first and only female prime minister during her greatest test of all – the 1973 Yom Kippur invasion. The film stars Oscar winner Helen Mirren. Theatrical release planned for Q4.

Mafia Mamma – Catherine Hardwicke’s action comedy, about a suburban empty nester who unexpectedly takes over her grandfather’s mafia empire in Italy, stars Oscar nominee and Emmy winner Toni Collette and Monica Bellucci. Releasing in 2023.

The announcement was made by Kent Sevener, Executive Vice President, Content Acquisition, Showtime Networks Inc., and Bleecker Street’s CEO Andrew Karpen.

Recent films from Bleecker Street include Mass (winner of the Robert Altman Award at the Film Independent Spirit Awards), I’m Your Man, Together Together, Dream Horse, Supernova and The World to Come.

“Bleecker Street represents the best in independent film, featuring a range of genres with cutting-edge stories that reach all audiences,” said Sevener. “We are thrilled to offer Bleecker’s films to our subscribers, complementing our deals with A24, Amblin and STX. Thanks to our association with these industry leaders, Showtime is a magnet for viewers drawn to daring content.”

Karpen added: “At Bleecker Street, we’ve consistently aligned with filmmakers from all walks of life to deliver a very curated and diverse slate of films that spans multiple demographics. Sharing our ethos and appreciation of cinema, Showtime is the ideal partner and a trusted home for some of the best our industry has to offer beyond the theatrical window.”