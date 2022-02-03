Sharon Scott Named President, A+E Networks’ Unscripted Unit; Steve Ascher Upped To Development Chief

A+E Networks has bolstered its unscripted production division: Sharon Scott has been promoted to President of the unit, which comprises Category 6 Media and Six West Media, while Steve Ascher has been upped to oversee development for the entire unscripted division.

Scott joined A+E Networks in 2020 as EVP, Category 6 Media, which has produced series including the reboot of A&E’s Cold Case Files and Lifetime’s Women Making History featuring Vice President Kamala Karris. Before joining the company, she spent 27 years at NBCUniversal, including 11 years running NBC News’ Peacock Productions and as a member of the executive team of Dateline.

Scott continues to report to Paul Buccieri, President & Chairman of A+E Networks Group.

Ascher previously served as EVP, Six West Media, which has produced series including History’s Toys That Built America and Corey Feldman: Moment of Truth. He reports to Scott.

“Sharon is a well-respected executive with a proven track-record of driving the creation of best-in-class unscripted programming across an expansive range of genres,” said Buccieri. “The unscripted division has been critical to A+E Networks’ continued growth as a leader in nonfiction storytelling and I am confident in Sharon’s ability to drive its success into the future through the creation of quality, groundbreaking programming.”