‘Sexy Beast’ Prequel Series, Dead At Paramount Network, Revived At Paramount+

There is a Sexy Beast prequel series happening after all.

The project, originally given a straight-to-series order at Paramount Network before being axed, now has turned up at sibling streamer Paramount+ from its international division.

The announcement was made Tuesday by Maria Kyriacou, President of ViacomCBS Networks UK and Australia, at the company’s investor day. The series will be available in the U.S. as well as internationally.

The prequel to the 2000 cult British gangster movie will track the origin story of the Gal Dove, Don Logan and Teddy Bass characters, played in the movie by Ray Winstone, Ben Kingsley and Ian McShane, respectively. Writer Michael Caleo, whose TV credits include The Sopranos and Rescue Me, will write the adaptation.

Sexy Beast is being produced by Chapter One and Viacom International Studios rather than Paramount TV Studios and Anonymous Content, which were attached to the series when it was set up at the linear network.