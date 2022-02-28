‘Sex/Life’: Dylan Bruce, Craig Bierko And Darius Homayoun Among New & Returning Cast For Season 2

The cast of Netflix’s Sex/Life is expanding for Season 2 with the addition of five new actors in recurring roles including Dylan Bruce (Midnight Texas, Orphan Black), Craig Bierko (UnREAL, Music Man), Darius Homayoun (Tehran, Succession), Cleo Anthony (She’s Gotta Have It, Seasons of Love), and Wallis Day (Infinite, Batwoman). Their roles are as yet unknown.

Li Jun Li and Jonathan Sadowski will reunite with series stars Sarah Shahi, Margaret Odette and Mike Vogel in the roles of Francesca and Devon, respectively. Production will again take place in Toronto.

Sex/Life—inspired by the book 44 Chapters About 4 Men by BB Easto— tells the story of a love triangle between a woman, her husband, and her past that takes a provocative new look at female identity and desire.

Related Story 'Sex/Life' Renewed For Season 2 By Netflix After Season 1 Draws 67 Million Households

Shahi stars as Billie Connelly, who wasn’t always a stay-at-home wife and mother. She was a free-spirited wild child with her best friend Sasha (Odette) living in New York City before moving to Connecticut with her reliable partner Cooper (Vogel).

Exhausted from taking care of her two young kids and feeling nostalgic for her past, Billie starts journaling and fantasizing about her passionate exploits with sexy ex-boyfriend Brad (Adam Demos), the big heartbreak she never got over. But the more Billie remembers, the more she wonders how she got here — and then her husband finds her journal. The truth of her past could start a sexual revolution in her marriage or lead her down a path back to the life she thought she left behind with the man who broke her heart.

The series was renewed for a second season in September. Season 1 was viewed by 67 million households in its first four weeks, according to the streamer.

Stacy Rukeyser serves as showrunner, creator, executive producer and writer. Academy Award-winning producer J. Miles Dale and Jordan Hawley also executive produce.