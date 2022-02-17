Series Mania Unveils 2022 Lineup And Guests Of Honor

Series Mania has unveiled the nine shows from six countries competing for the prestigious International Competition along with revealing the lineup and guests of honor for this year’s edition, the first to take place in person for three years.
Scroll down for the full list. Shows competing for the Competition include Michael Hirst’s Billy the Kid, for Epix, MGM and Viaplay, Israel’s Fire Dance, France’s Le Monde De Demain and The UK’s The Birth of Daniel F. Harris, each of which are being handed a world premiere.
The president of the jury announced soon will be joined by German actor Christian Berkel (Downfall, Valkyrie), Franco-Belgian actress Cécile de France (The Young Pope, Lost illusions), Israeli actress Shira Haas (The Unorthodox), Turkish creator and director Berkun Oya (Bir Baskadir) and French singer-songwriter and model Yseult.
The jury will award the Grand Prize for Best Series, the Prize for Best Actress, and the Prize for Best Actor during the closing ceremony on Friday March 25.
Tudors showrunner Hirst is Guest of Honor alongside The Bureau’s Mathieu Kassovitz, Call My Agent star Nathalie Baye and Munch’s Isabelle Nanty.
Series Mania will take place from March 18 to March 25 in Lille, the first in-person edition for three years.
Other guests and speakers unveiled today include Banijay Head of Scripted Lars Blomgren, France Televisions Director of Cinema and International Development Manuel Alduy and Federation Entertainment CEO Lionel Uzan.
Panels and conferences will cover areas such as sourcing stories, literary adaptations and innovation and the annual Co-Pro Pitching Sessions will also take place, featuring 15 shows seeking co-pro money, one of which will be given 50,000 Euros for development.
More than 300 projects from 56 countries were pitched and finalists include Denmark’s A Boy Disappears, Israel’s The Accident and Ireland/Belgium’s The Liberties. Berlin Film Festival’s The Report will also feature in this competition, although it is ineligible to win.
International Competition Selection
BILLY THE KID – World Premiere
USA / EPIX Studios, and MGM International Television Productions, in association with NENT’s Viaplay / EPIX / 8×60’
FIRE DANCE – World Premiere
Israel / Yes TV / 8×50’
IL RE – International Premiere
Italy / Sky / 10×50
LE MONDE DE DEMAIN – World Premiere
France / Arte / Netflix / 6×52’
SOLDIERS – World Premiere
France / OCS / 7×45’
THE BABY – World Premiere
UK / Sky / HBO / OCS / 8×30’
THE BIRTH OF DANIEL F. HARRIS – World Premiere
UK / Channel 4 / 6×30’
TRANSPORT – World Premiere
Finland / YLE / 8×50’
WE OWN THIS CITY – World Premiere
USA / HBO / 6×60’
Co-Pro Pitching Sessions
A BOY DISAPPEARS – 6 x 50’ – Denmark
Produced by Live Hide for Nimbus Film
Written by Julie Budtz Sørensen
THE ACCIDENT – 8 x 30’ – Israel
Produced by Maya Fischer for Green Productions
Written by Matan Yair
THE CUCKOO TREATMENT – 8 x 60′ – Canada
Produced by Jennifer Kawaja for Sienna Films (a Sphere Media Company)
Written by Kris Bertin and Naben Ruthnum
DEAD END – 6 x 50’ – Belgium
Produced by Dimitri Verbeeck and Bert Hamelinck for Caviar Antwerp
Written by Malin-Sarah Gozin
DETECTIVE TOURÉ – 8 x 50’ – Spain
Produced by Mariela Besuievsky and Elena Bort for Tornasol and DeAPlaneta
Written by David Pérez Sañudo, Carlos Vila
Based on the books “The Detective Touré Saga” by Jon Arretxe
HORMONES – 6 x 52’ – France
Produced by Alex Berger for TOP-The Oligarchs Productions and Benjamin Elalouf for Moonshaker
Created by Noé Debré and Joachim Schnerf
THE IMPOSSIBLE SHE – 8 x 50’– Italy
Produced by Domenico Procacci and Laura Paolucci for Fandango
Created by Simone Manetti, Federica Pontremoli and Lorenzo Sportiello
ISLAND OF YOUTH – 8 x 50′ – Germany
Produced by Daniel Hetzer for Turbine Studios
Written by Jon Atli Jonasson
THE LIBERTIES – 6 x 55’ – Ireland, Belgium
Produced by Laura McNicholas, Peter De Maegd, Cormac Fox, Brian Durnin for 925 Productions, Vico Films, Potemkino and Greenhorn Films.
Written by Gary Duggan, Brian Durnin, Pierce Ryan
LITTLE HANDS – 6 x 52’ – France
Produced by Caroline Adrian for Delante Productions
Written by Lou Zidi, Alexandra Bialy
THE MARS PROJECT – 8 x 52’ – Germany, France
Produced by Gregory Strouk and Henning Windelband for Wild Bunch and youngfilms GmbH & Co.KG
Written by Maxime Crupaux
Directed by Patrick Tatopoulos
Based on the short stories by Andreas Esbach
PARADISE – 8 x 48′ – South Africa
Produced by Nimrod Geva for Quizzical Pictures and Avi Nir (Executive Producer) for Keshet International
Created by Darrel Bristow-Bovey and Anton Visser
Written by Darrel Bristow-Bovey
RANK – 10 x 30’– Ireland, France & Australia
Produced by Matthew Gledhill and Ailish McElmeel for Wheelhouse Productions and Deadpan Pictures
Written by Brendan Berne, Dillon Mapletoft and Oliver Taylor
SALVATION – 7 x 50’ – Hungary
Produced by Viktoria Petranyi for Proton Cinema
Written by Aniko Mangolo
THE WINTER PACK – 6 x 45′ – Sweden
Produced by Moa Westeson, Anni Fernandez and Cindy Hanson for Nevis Productions
Written by Christoffer Örnfelt
Directed by Charlotte Brändström
THE REPORT – 6 x 60’ – Germany
Produced by Michael Weber, Viola Fügen, Tobias Pausinger (development
producer), Ben von Rönne (co-producer) for Match Factory Productions
