Series Mania Unveils 2022 Lineup And Guests Of Honor

Series Mania has unveiled the nine shows from six countries competing for the prestigious International Competition along with revealing the lineup and guests of honor for this year’s edition, the first to take place in person for three years.

Scroll down for the full list. Shows competing for the Competition include Michael Hirst’s Billy the Kid, for Epix, MGM and Viaplay, Israel’s Fire Dance, France’s Le Monde De Demain and The UK’s The Birth of Daniel F. Harris, each of which are being handed a world premiere.

The president of the jury announced soon will be joined by German actor Christian Berkel (Downfall, Valkyrie), Franco-Belgian actress Cécile de France (The Young Pope, Lost illusions), Israeli actress Shira Haas (The Unorthodox), Turkish creator and director Berkun Oya (Bir Baskadir) and French singer-songwriter and model Yseult.

The jury will award the Grand Prize for Best Series, the Prize for Best Actress, and the Prize for Best Actor during the closing ceremony on Friday March 25.

Tudors showrunner Hirst is Guest of Honor alongside The Bureau’s Mathieu Kassovitz, Call My Agent star Nathalie Baye and Munch’s Isabelle Nanty.

Series Mania will take place from March 18 to March 25 in Lille, the first in-person edition for three years.

Other guests and speakers unveiled today include Banijay Head of Scripted Lars Blomgren, France Televisions Director of Cinema and International Development Manuel Alduy and Federation Entertainment CEO Lionel Uzan.

Panels and conferences will cover areas such as sourcing stories, literary adaptations and innovation and the annual Co-Pro Pitching Sessions will also take place, featuring 15 shows seeking co-pro money, one of which will be given 50,000 Euros for development.

More than 300 projects from 56 countries were pitched and finalists include Denmark’s A Boy Disappears, Israel’s The Accident and Ireland/Belgium’s The Liberties. Berlin Film Festival’s The Report will also feature in this competition, although it is ineligible to win.

International Competition Selection

BILLY THE KID – World Premiere

USA / EPIX Studios, and MGM International Television Productions, in association with NENT’s Viaplay / EPIX / 8×60’

FIRE DANCE – World Premiere

Israel / Yes TV / 8×50’

IL RE – International Premiere

Italy / Sky / 10×50

LE MONDE DE DEMAIN – World Premiere

France / Arte / Netflix / 6×52’

SOLDIERS – World Premiere

France / OCS / 7×45’

THE BABY – World Premiere

UK / Sky / HBO / OCS / 8×30’

THE BIRTH OF DANIEL F. HARRIS – World Premiere

UK / Channel 4 / 6×30’

TRANSPORT – World Premiere

Finland / YLE / 8×50’

WE OWN THIS CITY – World Premiere

USA / HBO / 6×60’

Co-Pro Pitching Sessions

A BOY DISAPPEARS – 6 x 50’ – Denmark

Produced by Live Hide for Nimbus Film

Written by Julie Budtz Sørensen

THE ACCIDENT – 8 x 30’ – Israel

Produced by Maya Fischer for Green Productions

Written by Matan Yair

THE CUCKOO TREATMENT – 8 x 60′ – Canada

Produced by Jennifer Kawaja for Sienna Films (a Sphere Media Company)

Written by Kris Bertin and Naben Ruthnum

DEAD END – 6 x 50’ – Belgium

Produced by Dimitri Verbeeck and Bert Hamelinck for Caviar Antwerp

Written by Malin-Sarah Gozin

DETECTIVE TOURÉ – 8 x 50’ – Spain

Produced by Mariela Besuievsky and Elena Bort for Tornasol and DeAPlaneta

Written by David Pérez Sañudo, Carlos Vila

Based on the books “The Detective Touré Saga” by Jon Arretxe

HORMONES – 6 x 52’ – France

Produced by Alex Berger for TOP-The Oligarchs Productions and Benjamin Elalouf for Moonshaker

Created by Noé Debré and Joachim Schnerf

THE IMPOSSIBLE SHE – 8 x 50’– Italy

Produced by Domenico Procacci and Laura Paolucci for Fandango

Created by Simone Manetti, Federica Pontremoli and Lorenzo Sportiello

ISLAND OF YOUTH – 8 x 50′ – Germany

Produced by Daniel Hetzer for Turbine Studios

Written by Jon Atli Jonasson

THE LIBERTIES – 6 x 55’ – Ireland, Belgium

Produced by Laura McNicholas, Peter De Maegd, Cormac Fox, Brian Durnin for 925 Productions, Vico Films, Potemkino and Greenhorn Films.

Written by Gary Duggan, Brian Durnin, Pierce Ryan

LITTLE HANDS – 6 x 52’ – France

Produced by Caroline Adrian for Delante Productions

Written by Lou Zidi, Alexandra Bialy

THE MARS PROJECT – 8 x 52’ – Germany, France

Produced by Gregory Strouk and Henning Windelband for Wild Bunch and youngfilms GmbH & Co.KG

Written by Maxime Crupaux

Directed by Patrick Tatopoulos

Based on the short stories by Andreas Esbach

PARADISE – 8 x 48′ – South Africa

Produced by Nimrod Geva for Quizzical Pictures and Avi Nir (Executive Producer) for Keshet International

Created by Darrel Bristow-Bovey and Anton Visser

Written by Darrel Bristow-Bovey

RANK – 10 x 30’– Ireland, France & Australia

Produced by Matthew Gledhill and Ailish McElmeel for Wheelhouse Productions and Deadpan Pictures

Written by Brendan Berne, Dillon Mapletoft and Oliver Taylor

SALVATION – 7 x 50’ – Hungary

Produced by Viktoria Petranyi for Proton Cinema

Written by Aniko Mangolo

THE WINTER PACK – 6 x 45′ – Sweden

Produced by Moa Westeson, Anni Fernandez and Cindy Hanson for Nevis Productions

Written by Christoffer Örnfelt

Directed by Charlotte Brändström

THE REPORT – 6 x 60’ – Germany

Produced by Michael Weber, Viola Fügen, Tobias Pausinger (development

producer), Ben von Rönne (co-producer) for Match Factory Productions