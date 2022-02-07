‘Secrets Of Sulphur Springs’ Renewed For Season 3 At Disney Channel

Griffin Campbell and his family will be back solving supernatural mysteries after Disney Channel renewed Secrets of Sulphur Springs for a third season.

It comes after the second season of the time-travel mystery-adventure series launched last month.

Created, written and executive produced by Tracey Thomson (The Young and the Restless), Secrets of Sulpher Springs is filmed and set in Louisiana.

The show follows 12-year-old Griffin Campbell (Preston Oliver), whose world has been upended by his father, Ben (Josh Braaten), after he moves the family from Chicago to take ownership of an abandoned hotel property, The Tremont. Now, the family—which also includes Griffin’s mother, Sarah (Kelly Frye), and his younger twin siblings, Wyatt (Landon Gordon) and Zoey (Madeleine McGraw)—live in The Tremont in hopes of restoring it to the lively vacation destination it once was. On his first day at his new school, Griffin hears rumors that the hotel is haunted by the ghost of Savannah (Elle Graham), a girl who disappeared decades ago. He soon meets and befriends Harper (Kyliegh Curran), a thrill-seeking classmate, and they discover a secret portal that allows them to travel back in time and uncover clues about the town mystery.

Charles Pratt Jr. (Star) serves as showrunner and executive produces with Thomson. The series is produced by Gwave Productions.