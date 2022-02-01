‘SEAL Team’ Renewed For Season 6 By Paramount+; Will More CBS Dramas Make Move To Streamer?

The David Boreanaz-led SEAL Team will be back for another go-round on Paramount+: the ViacomCBS streamer has renewed the military drama series for a 10-episode sixth season.

This makes it two-for-two, with both CBS drama series that moved from CBS to Paramount+ last May, Evil and SEAL Team, earning pickups for another season as Paramount+ originals.

The decision is not a surprise. In Paramount+’s 2021 end-of-year report on its top original content performers, the streamer revealed that the most watched original drama series on the platform (Paramount+ classifies drama Star Trek: Discovery a sci-fi series) was SEAL Team, followed by Evil.

Both crime series already had done well on Paramount+/CBS All Access while they were airing on CBS; their transition to streaming-only appears to have brought over loyal viewers from the broadcast network, which had been the goal for the move.

“What we were able to see is great engagement and activations of subscribers coming to SEAL Team first when they sign up for Paramount+ so we are really pleased with the results,” Paramount+’s Chief Programming Officer Tanya Giles said during the streamer’s portion of TCA. “It is one of our top performers in originals, so we know that the fan base was able to find the show and find Paramount+.”

ViacomCBS has been aggressive about switching platforms and building up Paramount+ as also evidenced by the moves of Younger and Halo from TV Land and Showtime, respectively, to Paramount+ as well the decision to put all post-Yellowstone series from Taylor Sheridan on the streamer.

SEAL Team and Evil’s successful relocation from CBS to Paramount+ is encouraging news for creators of CBS series whose shows may be on the bubble. There are no obvious new targets right now as most CBS dramas (with the exception of newcomer Good Sam, for which there is not enough data yet and departing Bull) are drawing solid linear viewership. Still, should the broadcast network’s brass run out of real estate when putting together the fall 2022 schedule, a move to Paramount+ is now a realistic option for a show like recently renewed CSI: Vegas, whose strength has been mostly in delayed viewing and streaming, or S.W.A.T.

That is if a deal can be made. Evil, SEAL Team — as well as CSI: Vegas — are all produced by CBS Studios, making a transition from one ViacomCBS outlet to another an easier business proposition. Other CBS series, like S.W.A.T., are co-productions, which is a complicating factor. Last year, CBS freshman drama Clarice had been picked up by Paramount+ but the move fell through after an agreement with co-producer MGM could not be reached. (CBS Studios’ co-producing deal with Sony TV on S.W.A.T. is believed to be so lucrative for CBS, it has allowed the series to sail through renewals at the network so far.)

Season 6 will be SEAL Team‘s shortest to date. The series, which relocated to Paramount+ for its fifth season, after four seasons on CBS, produced 16-22 episode a season while on CBS. Season 5 consisted of 14 episodes, four that premiered on the broadcast networks and 10 that launched exclusively on Paramount+. The 10-episode Season 6 order is in line of typical season lengths on streaming.

SEAL Team follows the professional and personal lives of the most elite unit of Navy SEALs, as they train, plan and execute the most dangerous, high-stakes missions our country can ask of them. Jason Hayes, Max Thieriot, Neil Brown Jr., AJ Buckley and Toni Trucks also star.

The renewal comes on the heels of the Jan. 23 Season 5 finale, which ended with a big cliffhanger as Bravo found themselves under a missile attack in Mali.

“We are very excited to welcome SEAL Team back for another season on Paramount+,” said Nicole Clemens, President, Paramount+ Original Scripted Series. “The show’s loyal fanbase followed the series to its new exclusive home, and it has proven to be a high-performing title for the service, consistently in the top 10 most-watched original series. We can’t wait for the fans to see what our brilliant creative team has in store for Team Bravo next season!”

SEAL Team is produced by CBS Studios, and executive produced by Spencer Hudnut, Christopher Chulack, Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, Mark Owen and David Boreanaz.