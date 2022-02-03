‘Scream’ Sequel Moving Forward At Paramount And Spyglass

Following the box office success of the latest installment of Scream, Spyglass Media Group and Paramount Pictures have given the green light to move forward with the next installment. Returning for the next film are directors Radio Silence with Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett at the helm and James Vanderbilt & Guy Busick co-writing the screenplay. Project X Entertainment’s Vanderbilt, Paul Neinstein and William Sherak are serving as producers.

Creator Kevin Williamson and the third member of Radio Silence, Chad Villella, are executive producing alongside Spyglass’ Gary Barber and Peter Oillataguerre.

“Working with such a wonderful and talented family of creators – and in the lineage Wes and Kevin so expertly built – has been the thrill of a lifetime and we’re so excited to bring the next chapter in the Scream saga to life,” said Radio Silence.

Principal photography is slated to begin this summer. Keeping with the franchise tradition, plot details are under wraps.

“We are tremendously grateful to the fans around the world who enthusiastically received our film. We can’t wait for audiences to see what Radio Silence, writers Jamie & Guy and Project X have in store for our Woodsboro family,” said reps for Paramount and Spyglass.

Insiders say that following the film’s recent opening-weekend success, both Paramount and Spyglass were quick to get all parties together and sign off on bringing both Radio Silence and Project X back.

Vanderbilt and Busick said, “Is this real life? Getting to collaborate once again with our friends on the next installment of the Scream story is more than we could have hoped for. We are overwhelmed that we get to continue to play in the sandbox that Kevin and Wes created. It is, as Ghostface would say, an honor.”

Scream earned a Certified Fresh score from Rotten Tomatoes and recently surpassed the $100 million global box office milestone. Directed by Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett and written by Vanderbilt & Busick from characters created by Williamson, the horror film’s cast included Melissa Barrera, Kyle Gallner, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Marley Shelton, Jasmin Savoy Brown and Sonia Ammar joining the original film’s Courteney Cox, David Arquette and Neve Campbell. Williamson, Villella, Barber, Oillataguerre, Ron Lynch, Cathy Konrad and Marianne Maddalena served as executive producers.

Scream is a long-running genre-busting horror franchise that generated four feature films including Scream, Scream 2, Scream 3 and Scream 4, all directed by the late Wes Craven. The Scream series went on to gross more than $600 million in worldwide box office. Williamson wrote the original film as well as Scream 2 and Scream 4.