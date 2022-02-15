‘The Boys’ Star Jack Quaid Joins Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’

EXCLUSIVE: Following the box-office success of the most recent installment, Scream star Jack Quaid looks to have found his next big project as sources tell Deadline he is the latest top tier addition to Christopher Nolan’s next film Oppenheimer. The A-list ensemble already includes Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Josh Hartnett and Cillian Murphy, who is set to star in the title role as J. Robert Oppenheimer, the scientist who ran the Manhattan Project that led to the invention of the atomic bomb. The film will bow on July 21, 2023, a slot typically saved for Nolan films in the past. It’s also roughly two weeks before the anniversary of the dropping of the bomb on Hiroshima. Details behind who Quaid will be playing are unknown at this time.

Universal had no comment.

Universal will distribute Oppenheimer theatrically worldwide and release the film in North America. Nolan will also be producing along with Emma Thomas and Atlas Entertainment’s Charles Roven. The film is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and the late Martin J. Sherwin.

Quaid is a rising force in both film and television and is best known for starring in the Emmy nominated Amazon series, The Boys, created by Eric Kripke and Executive Producers Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogan. The show will return for its third season in 2022. In addition, he can be heard in the animated series, Star Trek: Lower Decks available on CBS All Access. Previously, Quad starred in numerous films and shows including Plus opposite Maya Esrkine, Steven Soderbergh’s Logan Lucky, New Line’s Rampage and HBO’s Vinyl.

