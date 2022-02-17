Scott Herbst Extends Deal As Head of Scripted Development At Lionsgate TV

EXCLUSIVE: Scott Herbst has signed a new long-term agreement to stay on as Head of Scripted Development and EVP, Lionsgate Television.

The move comes on the back of the recent renewal for CBS comedy series Ghosts, which has been one of the breakout comedies of the year.

Herbst has been at Lionsgate since 2018, having previously served as Vice President of Scripted Programming for NBCU International.

It comes off the back of a good year for Lionsgate, which has received 13 new series orders, seven pilots picked up to series and freshman series renewals.

Herbst has overseen four series for HBO Max – Love and Death, Minx, Santa Inc., and Love Life – as well as its broadcast series including ABC’s Home Economics, Fox’s Welcome To Flatch, which is an adaptation of BBC comedy This Country and Ghosts.

He also oversaw Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, which ran on NBC and became a holiday feature-length film for Roku, developed true crime limited series Manhunt for Apple TV+ produced in partnership with 3 Arts Entertainment, and shepherds its Starz original series such as Blindspotting and The Serpent Queen.

He oversees Lionsgate’s production partnerships with 3 Arts Entertainment and BBC Studios’ Los Angeles Production Arm and is overseeing a number of high-profile development projects including Netflix’s Frank Sinatra series and 13 Songs produced by Mick Fleetwood for Fox.

“Our television business had a great year thanks to the incredible contributions and vision of everyone on our team,” said Lionsgate Television Group Chair Kevin Beggs. “Scott is one of our superstars bringing bold, original premium content to audiences across every platform. His passion for storytelling, strong talent relationships and business savvy are invaluable to the group, and I couldn’t be more pleased to extend his deal.”