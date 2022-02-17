‘SNL’s Alex Moffat Signs With Mosaic For Management

EXCLUSIVE: Saturday Night Live cast member Alex Moffat has signed for management with Mosaic.

Moffat makes the move as he broadens out into movie work. He just wrapped Christmas With The Campbells, alongside Justin Long and Brittany Snow, with Vince Vaughn’s Wild West Picture Show producing.

Moffat also recently joined the cast of the Apple TV+ series Bad Monkey, which begins filming later this month. This on top of his work in the Showtime series Billions, and turns in the films Holidate, Clifford, Someone Great and Opening Act.

He is completing his sixth season of SNL, and this season he took over playing President Joseph Biden from Jim Carrey. He has been a show standout since arriving, with his impersonations of Eric Trump, Mark Zuckerberg, Anderson Cooper, Joe Scarborough and others, including the Weekend Update clueless narcissist, The Guy Who Just Bought A Boat.

Moffat continues to be repped by WME, Paonessa Talent Agency and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.