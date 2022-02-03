Sarah Vaughan Reteams With Bruna Papandrea’s Made Up Stories & Liza Chasin’s 3dot For ‘Reputation’ TV Adaptation

EXCLUSIVE: Bruna Papandrea’s Made Up Stories and Liza Chasin’s 3dot Productions have optioned the rights to Sarah Vaughan’s upcoming novel Reputation to develop as a television series. This marks Vaughan’s second collaboration with Papandrea and Chasin following the high-profile limited series adaptation of Vaughan’s Anatomy of a Scandal for Netflix.

Reputation is a psychological thriller about a politician whose less-than-perfect personal life is thrust into the spotlight when a body is discovered in her home. It’s slated to be published by Simon & Schuster on March 3 in the UK and July 5 in the US.

The TV adaptation is being developed in partnership with Endeavor Content and Anonymous Content. Emmy winner Papandrea, Chasin and Vaughan will executive produce alongside Made Up Stories’ Allie Goss and Steve Hutensky and 3dot’s Margaret Chernin.

“Sarah has crafted a gripping, addictive and timely political thriller that explores the pressure put on women in positions of power,” Papandrea and Chasin said. “We fell in love with the characters and world and are delighted to be teaming up again with Sarah to bring her masterful new book to life.”

The Made Up Stories, 3dot and Vaughan-produced limited series Anatomy of a Scandal, based on Vaughan’s eponymous novel, stars Sienna Miller, Michelle Dockery and Rupert Friend. It premieres April 15 on Netflix.

Vaughan spent eleven years at The Guardian as a news reporter and political correspondent before leaving to freelance and write fiction. Anatomy of a Scandal, her first thriller, was an instant international bestseller and translated into 23 languages. Her bestselling novel, Little Disasters, has also been optioned for television. Reputation is her fifth novel.

“I loved working with Bruna and Liza on Anatomy of a Scandal and am so grateful it was produced, written and directed with so many female eyes on the script,” Vaughan said. “It seemed only right that when I wrote another novel about misogyny, and the acute pressures women in public life, and teenage girls, experience I entrusted it to them. I can’t wait to see how they bring my characters to life.”

Vaughan is repped by Penelope Killick at David Higham Associates, WME, and Andrew Hurwitz at Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz.