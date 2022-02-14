Judge Will Dismiss Sarah Palin’s Libel Case Against The New York Times

A federal judge said on Monday that he will dismiss Sarah Palin’s libel case against The New York Times, concluding that Palin’s lawyers had failed to produce sufficient evidence to show the publication acted with actual malice.

“I think this is an example of very unfortunate editorializing on the part of the Times,” said U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff. “Having said that, that is not the issue before the court. The law sets a very high standard for actual malice.”

A jury started deliberating on Friday, but Rakoff was acting on a rule that allows him to dismiss a case if he believes that the plaintiff had failed to reach a basic evidentiary threshold. Rakoff said that he would not file his ruling until after the jury reaches its verdict. He said that given the likelihood of an appeal, those judges will “greatly benefit” from knowing how the jury decided.

Related Story New York Times Gets Backlash For Asian American Figure Skating 'Overrepresented' Article

The case centered on a June 14, 2017 Times editorial, written hours after a shooter opened fire on a congressional softball game, that delved into harsh political rhetoric and its links to violence. James Bennet, then the Times Opinion Editor and a defendant in the case, said that he was responsible for inserting an edit into the story that linked Palin’s political action committee to a 2011 mass shooting, in which six people were killed and congresswoman Gabby Giffords was severely wounded.