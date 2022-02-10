Santa Barbara Film Festival Sets Lineup; Brit Comedy ‘The Phantom Of The Open’ To Tee It Off

The Santa Barbara Film Festival on Thursday revealed the lineup for its 37th edition, which is set to run March 2-12 in-person in its customary spot in the heat of Oscar season.

The festival will kick off with The Phantom of the Open, the Sony Pictures Classics comedy directed by Craig Roberts and starring Mark Rylance in the true story of Maurice Fitcroft, who entered the 1976 British Open despite never having played a round of golf before. Sally Hawkins and Rhys Ifans also star in the BBC Films pic.

The documentary Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over is the closing-night film, with Warwick set to be in attendance.

Overall, the festival in the beach city just north of Los Angeles will present 48 world premieres and 95 U.S. premieres from 54 countries, with a lineup that features films from directors Neil LaBute, Ramin Bahrani, François Ozon, Eva Husson and more.

Also at the forefront are SBIFF’s tribute Q&A galas, as in years past a must-stop on the awards circuit. This year’s lineup featuring the likes of newly minted Oscar nominees Kristen Stewart, Ariana DeBose, Troy Kotsur, Will Smith, Aunjanue Ellis, Benedict Cumberbatch, Javier Bardem and Nicole Kidman among others. Those events all take place at the city’s Arlington Theatre.

“It brings us an unbridled joy to share our slate for this edition of SBIFF,” executive director Roger Durling said. “After two years of incertitude, it feels good to know we can continue to count on film and the festival to give us a sense of comfort and continuity. We’re extremely proud of the offerings at the 37th fest.”

Other events include a special screening of Netflix’s The Power of the Dog, followed by a Q&A with Jane Campion. The pic has a leading 12 Oscar nominations this year. There is also a 10th anniversary screening of David O. Russell’s Silver Linings Playbook with a Q&A afterward with Russell, and the fest will also show a retrospective of Greg Nava’s El Norte and Selena starring Jennifer Lopez.

Here’s the main lineup:

WORLD PREMIERES

1-800-HOT-NITE (U.S.)

Directed by Nick Richey

After Sherman (U.S.)

Directed by Jon Sesrie Goff

The Art of Rebellion (U.S.)

Directed by Libby Spears

The Bastard King (Austria/France/Germany)

Directed by Owen Prümm

Belle Vie (U.S.)

Directed by Marcus Mizelle

Big Crow (U.S.)

Directed by Kris Kaczor

Havana Libre (U.S.)

Directed by Corey McLean

House of Darkness (U.S.)

Directed by Neil LaBute

Juniper (U.S.)

Directed by Katherine Dudas

Loren & Rose (U.S.)

Directed by Russell Brown

On This Happy Note (Israel)

Directed by Tamar Tal Anati

Only in Theaters (U.S.)

Directed by Raphael Sbarge

Our Words Collide (U.S.)

Directed by Jordan W. Barrow, Matt Edwards

Pasang: In the Shadow of Everest (Nepal/U.S.)

Directed by Nancy Svendsen

Perejil (Parsley) (Dominican Republic)

Directed by José María Cabral

Peter Case: A Million Miles Away (U.S.)

Directed by Fred Parnes

A Place in the Field (U.S.)

Directed by Nikki Mejia

Róise and Frank (Mo ghrá buan) (Ireland)

Directed by Rachael Moriarty, Peter Murphy

Sextortion: The Hidden Pandemic (U.S.)

Directed by Maria Demeshkina Peek

Winter Ball (U.S./Dominican Republic)

Directed by Gardner Grady Hall

The Yin and Yang of Gerry Lopez (U.S.)

Directed by Stacy Peralta

U.S. PREMIERES

9 (Uruguay/Argentina)

Directed by Martín Barrenechea, Nicolás Branca

All My Puny Sorrows (Canada)

Directed by Michael McGowan

Apples and Oranges (Israel)

Directed by Yoav Brill

Between Two Dawns (Iki safak arasinda) (Turkey)

Directed by Selman Nacar

Cadejo Blanco (Guatemala/U.S./Mexico)

Directed by Justin Lerner

The Cloud & the Man (Manikbabur megh) (India)

Directed by Abhinandan Banerjee

Daughters (Töchter) (Germany/Italy)

Directed by Nana Neul

Dead Sea Guardians (Israel)

Directed by Ido Glass, Yoav Kleinman

The Den (La tana) (Italy)

Directed by Beatrice Baldacci

Drowning in Silence (U.S.)

Directed by Chezik Tsunoda

Dug Dug (India)

Directed by Ritwik Pareek

Eat Your Catfish (Turkey/U.S./Spain)

Directed by Adam Isenberg, Noah Amir Arjomand, Senem Tüzen

Everybody Dance (U.S.)

Directed by Dan Watt

The Exam (Ezmûn) (Germany/Iraq-Kurdistan/Qatar)

Directed by Shawkat Amin Korki

The Game (Igra) (Serbia)

Directed by Ana Lazarevic

Geeta (India)

Directed by Emma Macey-Storch

Hard Shell, Soft Shell (France)

Directed by Emma Benestan

He’s My Brother (Skyggebarn) (Denmark/Norway)

Directed by Cille Hannibal, Christine Hanberg

The Hive (La ruche) (Belgium)

Directed by Christophe Hermans

Humanization (Förmänskligas) (Sweden)

Directed by Giulio Musi

Jesús López (Argentina/France)

Directed by Maximiliano Schonfeld

José Feliciano: Behind This Guitar (U.S.)

Directed by Frank Licari, Helen Murphy

Judgment Call (Netherlands)

Directed by Saskia Diesing

Juniper (New Zealand)

Directed by Matthew J. Saville

La Chica Nueva (The New Girl) (Argentina)

Directed by Micaela Gonzalo

La Hija (The Daughter) (Spain)

Directed by Manuel Martín Cuenca

The Last Bath (O último banho) (Portugal)

Directed by David Bonneville

The Last Tourist (Canada)

Directed by Tyson Sadler

Learn to Swim (Canada)

Directed by Thyrone Tommy

Little Palestine: Diary of a Siege (Lebanon/France/Qatar)

Directed by Abdallah Al-Khatib

Looking for Horses (Netherlands/Bosnia and Herzegovina/France)

Directed by Stefan Pavlović

Mi Vacío y Yo (My Emptiness and I) (Spain)

Directed by Adrián Silvestre

Miss Viborg (Denmark)

Directed by Marianne Blicher

My Name Is Gulpilil (Australia)

Directed by Molly Reynolds

Nasima (The Most Fearless) (U.S./Bangladesh)

Directed by Heather Kessinger

Nitram (Australia)

Directed by Justin Kurzel

Nö (Germany)

Directed by Dietrich Brüggemann

Nowhere Special (UK)

Directed by Uberto Pasolini

Orca (Iran/Qatar)

Directed by Sahar Mossayebi

Paka (River of Blood) (India)

Directed by Nithin Lukose

Paper City (Australia/Japan)

Directed by Adrian Francis

Penelope, My Love (Pénélope mon amour) (France)

Directed by Claire Doyon

The Phantom of the Open (UK)

Directed by Craig Roberts

Private Desert (Deserto particular) (Brazil)

Directed by Aly Muritiba

Pure White (Bembeyaz)(Turkey)

Directed by Necip Çağhan Özdemir

Quake (Iceland)

Directed by Tinna Hrafnsdóttir

Quickening (Canada)

Directed by Haya Waseem

Quiet Freedom (Ein grosses versprechen) (Germany)

Directed by Wendla Nölle

The Righteous (Canada)

Directed by Mark O’Brien

The Road Dance (Scotland)

Directed by Richie Adams

Roger Corman: The Pope of Pop Cinema (France)

Directed by Bertrand Tessier

Ruby’s Choice (Australia)

Directed by Michael Budd

Scarborough (Canada)

Directed by Shasha Nakhai, Rich Williamson

Seven Dogs (Siete perros) (Argentina)

Directed by Rodrigo Guerrero

Sheroes (À la vie) (France)

Directed by Aude Pépin

Sisterhood (Sestri) (North Macedonia)

Directed by Dina Duma

Small Body (Piccolo corpo) (Italy/France/Slovenia)

Directed by Laura Samani

Sweet Disaster (Germany)

Directed by Laura Lehmus

The Therapy (Israel)

Directed by Zvi Landsman

Vengeance Is Mine, All Others Pay Cash (Indonesia/Singapore/Germany)

Directed by Edwin

Wild Roots (Hungary/Slovakia)

Directed by Hajni Kis

You Resemble Me (Tu me ressembles) (Egypt/France/U.S.)

Directed by Dina Amer

NON-PREMIERES

107 Mothers (Cenzorka) (Slovakia)

Directed by Péter Kerekes

2nd Chance (U.S.)

Directed by Ramin Bahrani

The 90s Club (U.S.)

Directed by Robert Darwell

The Absent Director (Iran)

Directed by Arvand Dashtaray

Atlas (Switzerland)

Directed by Niccolò Castelli

Between Two Worlds (Ouistreham) (France)

Directed by Emmanuel Carrère

The Big Bend (U.S.)

Directed by Brett Wagner

Coextinction (Canada)

Directed by Gloria Pancrazi, Elena Jean

Daughter of a Lost Bird (U.S.)

Directed by Brooke Pepion Swaney

Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over (U.S.)

Directed by Dave Wooley, David Heilbroner

Everything Went Fine (Tout s’est bien passé) (France)

Directed by François Ozon

Exposure (U.S.)

Directed by Holly Morris

Fanny: The Right to Rock (Canada)

Directed by Bobbi Jo Hart

Film, the Living Record of Our Memory (Canada/Spain)

Directed by Inés Toharia Terán

FireStorm ’77: The True Story of the Honda Canyon Fire (U.S.)

Directed by Chris Hite, Dennis Ford

Fly So Far (Nuestra libertad) (El Salvador)

Directed by Celina Escher

Free Chol Soo Lee (U.S./South Korea)

Directed by Eugene Yi, Julie Ha

From the Wild Sea (Fra det vilde hav) (Denmark/Ireland/England/Netherlands)

Directed by Robin Petré

Gods of Mexico (Mexico)

Directed by Helmut Dosantos

The Good Boss (El buen patrón) (Spain)

Directed by Fernando León de Aranoa

imperfect (U.S.)

Directed by Brian Malone, Regan Linton

Islands (Canada)

Directed by Martin Edralin

Mothering Sunday (UK)

Directed by Eva Husson

Never Catch Pigeons: And Eleven More Hard Lessons from Mr. Paul Van Doren (U.S.)

Directed by Doug Pray

Newtok (U.S.)

Directed by Andrew Burton, Michael Kirby Smith

One Road to Quartzsite (U.S.)

Directed by Ryan Maxey

Punch 9 for Harold Washington (U.S.)

Directed by Joe Winston

Ricochet: The Path to Justice Is a Straight Line (U.S.)

Directed by Jeff Adachi, Chihiro Wimbush

The Seeds of Vandana Shiva (Australia)

Directed by Camilla Becket, James Becket

Sirens (Lebanon)

Directed by Rita Baghdadi

Stranger’s Arms (U.S.)

Directed by Emma Westenberg

The Taking (U.S.)

Directed by Alexandre O. Philippe

Tigre Gente (U.S.)

Directed by Elizabeth Unger

Trenches (Tranchées) (France/Ukraine)

Directed by Loup Bureau

Tug of War (Vuta n’kuvute) (Tanzania/South Africa/Germany/Qatar)

Directed by Amil Shivji

Ways of Being Home: Between Northfield & Maltrata (U.S.)

Directed by Cecilia Cornejo Sotelo

Yuni (Indonesia)

Directed by Kamila Andini

SBIFF SHORT FILMS

4 AM (Descente) (France)

Directed by Mehdi Fikri

U.S. Premiere

AIM (Japan)

Directed by Gazebo

U.S. Premiere

Bacon ‘N’ Laces (U.S.)

Directed by Stephen Michael Simon

Bad Hombrewood (U.S.)

Directed by Guillermo Casarín

World Premiere

Betsy & Irv (U.S.)

Directed by Nicole Noren

World Premiere

Black Gold (U.S.)

Directed by Sydney Bowie Linden

Black Like Plastic (U.S.)

Directed by Graciella Cabello

World Premiere

Blood and Gold (New Zealand)

Directed by Yamin Tun

U.S. Premiere

Blue Cooler (U.S.)

Directed by Laura Margulies

A Boat for My Mom (Un barco para mi mamá) (U.S.)

Directed by Susana Canales Barrón

World Premiere

Broken: A Lockdown Story (Ireland)

Directed by TJ O’Grady-Peyton

U.S. Premiere

Building a Movement: 50 Years of Environmental Studies at UCSB (U.S.)

Directed by Isaac Hernández de Lipa

World Premiere

California Natural by Martha Stoumen (U.S.)

Directed by Lindsey Hagen

U.S. Premiere

Chihuly: Roll the Dice (U.S.)

Directed by Peter West

World Premiere

The Chrysalis (U.S.)

Directed by Yago Hunt-Laudi

U.S. Premiere

Clouds Pile Up On Clouds (U.S.)

Directed by Benjamin David Hoffman

World Premiere

Conducting Life (U.S.)

Directed by Diane Moore

Confusion Will Be My Epitaph (France)

Directed by Hadrien Maton, Coline Thelliez, Arnaud Mege, Benjamin Germe, Marine Beasse, Corentin Cormont

U.S. Premiere

did i look cuban then? (U.S.)

Directed by María Alvarez

World Premiere

Electric Bodies (Les corps électriques) (France)

Directed by Antoine Janot

U.S. Premiere

Elevate (U.S.)

Directed by Dylan Boom

World Premiere

The Event (U.S.)

Directed by Frank Mosley, Hugo De Sousa

F^¢K ‘€M R!GHT B@¢K (U.S.)

Directed by Harris Doran

Finding Gulo (U.S.)

Directed by Colin Arisman, Tyler Wilkinson-Ray

Freedom Swimmer (Australia/France)

Directed by Olivia Martin-McGuire

Fresh to Frightening – The Sharon Green Story (U.S.)

Directed by Gareth Kelly

World Premiere

Grandes Horizontales (U.S.)

Directed by Leslie Zemeckis

World Premiere

The Great World of Gregory Blackstock (U.S.)

Directed by Drew Christie

World Premiere

A Guitar in the Bucket (South Korea)

Directed by Kim Bo Young

U.S. Premiere

Hair Tie, Egg, Homework Books (Tou sheng, ji dan, zuo ye ben) (China)

Directed by Luo Runxiao

U.S. Premiere

Heartless (Iceland)

Directed by Haukur Björgvinsson

U.S. Premiere

Holy Care (Corpo e aria) (Italy)

Directed by Cristian Patanè

U.S. Premiere

In the Woods (U šumi) (Croatia)

Directed by Sara Grgurić

U.S. Premiere

An Irish Goodbye (Ireland)

Directed by Tom Berkeley, Ross White

U.S. Premiere

Kids of Paradise (China)

Directed by Mo Sha

U.S. Premiere

Kim’s (U.S.)

Directed by Mijin Han

World Premiere

Kinka (Spain)

Directed by Maider Oleaga

U.S. Premiere

Kissy and the Shark (U.S.)

Directed by Lola Blanche

World Premiere

Kurosawa’s Grave (U.S.)

Directed by Ben Lopez

World Premiere

Lalito 10 (U.S.)

Directed by Jordan Matthew Horowitz

World Premiere

Las Mariposas: How Three Sisters Defied a Dictator (Dominican Republic/U.S.)

Directed by Tomás Pichardo-Espaillat

U.S. Premiere

Letters From a Traveler (U.S.)

Directed by Benjamin David Hoffman

World Premiere

Lodo (U.S.)

Directed by Alessandro Gentile

World Premiere

Love, Barbara (U.S.)

Directed by Brydie O’Connor

World Premiere

Loving (U.S.)

Directed by Matt Hamilton

World Premiere

Message of an Endless Night (Mensagem de uma noite sem fim) (Brazil)

Directed by Tiago Minamisawa, Barcabogante

U.S. Premiere

Miika (Uganda)

Directed by Shevon Nsiimenta

My Duduś (U.S.)

Directed by Tom Krawczyk

Night of the Living Dread (UK)

Directed by Ida Melum

U.S. Premiere

No Ghost in the Morgue (Pas de fantôme à la morgue) (Canada)

Directed by Marilyn Cooke

World Premiere

Nobody’s Boy (Niño de nadie) (U.S.)

Directed by Joe Perry

World Premiere

The Ocean Solution (U.S.)

Directed by Darcy Hennessey Turenne

U.S. Premiere

The Originals (U.S.)

Directed by Cristina Costantini, Alfie Koetter

World Premiere

The Pastor’s Wife (Pastorin vaimo) (Finland)

Directed by Arttu Kapulainen

U.S. Premiere

Sauerdogs (Spain)

Directed by Guillermo de Oliveira

World Premiere

The Sentence of Michael Thompson (U.S.)

Directed by Kyle Thrash, Haley Elizabeth Anderson

World Premiere

The Shaman’s Apprentice (Angakusajaujuq) (Canada)

Directed by Zacharias Kunuk

U.S. Premiere

She Dreams at Sunrise (U.S.)

Directed by Camrus Johnson

Something Like Night (Algo así como la noche) (Spain)

Directed by Alván Prado

U.S. Premiere

Sonder (U.S.)

Directed by Joey Szalkiewicz

World Premiere

Sound of the Night (Somleng reatrey) (Cambodia)

Directed by Chanrado Sok, Kongkea Vann

U.S. Premiere

Starfuckers (U.S.)

Directed by Antonio Marziale

Successful Thawing of Mr. Moro (Sweden)

Directed by Jerry Carlsson

U.S. Premiere

Summer of Bees (Mehiläiskesä) (Finland)

Directed by Ida-Maria Olva

U.S. Premiere

Tank Fairy (Taiwan/U.S.)

Directed by Erich Rettstadt

U.S. Premiere

Techno, Mama (Lithuania)

Directed by Saulius Baradinskas

U.S. Premiere

There are Bunnies on Fire in the Forest (U.S.)

Directed by JLee MacKenzie

Trimmed (China)

Directed by Yuyao Zhuo

U.S. Premiere

Turbulences (U.S.)

Directed by Morgan Maassen

World Premiere

Unearthed (U.S.)

Directed by Colin Rosemont

Victor’s Body (O que pode um corpo?) (Brazil)

Directed by Victor Di Marco, Márcio Picoli

U.S. Premiere

What Remains (O que resta) (Portugal)

Directed by Daniel Soares

What They’ve Been Taught (ᎤᏕᏲᏅ ) (U.S)

Directed by Brit Hensel

White Devil (U.S.)

Directed by Mariama Diallo, Benjamin Dickinson

U.S. Premiere

Women of Virtue (Les vertueuses) (France)

Directed by Stéphanie Halfon

U.S. Premiere

You’re Dead Helen (T’es morte Hélène) (France/Belgium)

Directed by Michiel Blanchart

Zafar (U.S.)

Directed by Aqsa Altaf, John X. Carey

U.S. Premiere