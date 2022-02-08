Sanjay Gupta To Host Show For Subscription Streaming Service CNN+

You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
(Photo by Donald Traill/Invision/AP, File)

Sanjay Gupta, CNN’s chief medical correspondent, will host a weekly show for CNN+, the network’s upcoming subscription streaming service.

Gupta will host Masters in Medicine with Dr. Sanjay Gupta, joining other network personalities including Wolf Blitzer, Don Lemon, Anderson Cooper and Kate Bolduan with shows on the streaming service.

Set to debut this spring, the service was a key priority for Jeff Zucker, CNN’s president, who resigned last week. The network has not announced a price point or actual debut date for CNN+, and with Zucker’s departure there has been some speculation as to whether the strategy will change, especially when CNN-parent WarnerMedia combines with Discovery. David Zaslav, who will lead the combined company, last week praised the new venture.

Gupta has been a ubiquitous presence on CNN during the Covid pandemic, including headlining regular primetime town halls. In the new show, he will deliver “a mini-med school experience while taking viewers on a wondrous tour of the human body,” the network said.

In a statement, Gupta said “our audience will have remarkable access to the world of medicine and a greater understanding of how their bodies function, and what to do when something goes wrong.”

Gupta joined CNN in 2001. He also hosts the podcast Chasing Life.

