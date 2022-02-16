Salma Hayek Signs First-Look Deal With TelevisaUnivision For Vix+ Streaming Content

Salma Hayek poses for photographers upon arrival at the World premiere of the film 'House of Gucci' in London Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Salma Hayek has signed a first-look deal with Univision for its recently announced streaming platform, Vix. Under the two-year deal, Hayek, through her production company Ventana Rosa, will produce exclusive Spanish-language feature films.

“Twenty years ago, I had a dream,” the star said during the Vix launch Wednesday. “The film industry in Mexico was doing five to six films a year, so I decided to go to Los Angeles. But when I got there, I realized that it was not going to be any easier but it was probably harder.”

“Things have changed,” she said, although there’s still a ways to go. The creative opportunity for Latino artists on Vix “fills me with joy.”

Her first project is a romantic comedy Quiero Tu Vida set in the world of soccer. It tells the story of a superfan who wakes up one morning in the body of a famous soccer player superstar and learns that his favorite sport is not all fun and games.

“This is such an important part of our Latin American culture and our hearts,” Hayek said. “It’s my favorite sport. This will be the first of hopefully many stories I’ll be bringing to you and all the Vix+ audience.”

Hayek’s deal joins other previously high-profile collaborators for Vix including Eugenio Derbez and Selena Gomez.