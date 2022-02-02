‘Saints & Sinners’ Renewed For Sixth & Final Season On Bounce – Watch The Trailer

Bounce has ordered a sixth and final season of the hit original drama series Saints & Sinners. The eight-episode final season will premiere with the first episode at 8 p.m. Sunday, April 3, with the remaining seven episodes airing weekly thereafter, the network said Wednesday.

Watch a trailer for a preview of Season 6 above.

“Saints & Sinners has been a breakthrough success, attracting a huge and loyal fanbase and taking them on a rollercoaster ride every season and was the No. 1 most-watched program on television, beating such shows as The $100,000 Pyramid on ABC, What Just Happened? (Fox), Instinct (CBS) and Big Little Lies (HBO), in the delivery of African Americans 18-49 and 25-54 Sunday night between 9-10 p.m.,” said David Hudson, head of original programming for Bounce and an executive producer of the series.

Set against the backdrop of a large Southern church, Saints & Sinners centers around the pursuit of power, intertwined with greed, deception, corruption, compromising sexual affairs, and murder. The cast is led by Vanessa Bell Calloway and Clifton Powell, with an ensemble featuring Tray Chaney, Christian Keyes, Karlie Redd, Jasmine Burke, Keith Robinson, J.D. Williams, Dawn Halfkenny, Ashani Roberts, Donna Biscoe and Kaye Singleton.

Saints & Sinners is produced in partnership with Swirl Film’s Eric Tomosunas & Ron Robinson (Behind the Movement: The Rosa Parks Story). Nigel Campbell serves as the showrunner/executive producer of the series.

Seasons 1-5 of Saints & Sinners are available on Bounce’s SVOD service Brown Sugar, with final-season episodes being added every Monday after their Bounce premieres.