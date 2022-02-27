How To Watch The SAG Awards Online & On TV

The 28th annual SAG Awards will air live Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT live from The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica in a simulcast on TNT and TBS. It will be made available the next day on HBO Max.

The ceremony will be preceded by a red carpet — a somewhat return to normal as pandemic restrictions continue to loosen nationwide and in Los Angeles County. The SAG red carpet opens at 2:30 p.m. PT and E! will cover it with Live From E!: SAG Awards beginning at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT hosted by Laverne Cox with co-host Yvette Nicole Brown.

Viewers of both the red carpet and the show can follow along on social via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok (via @sagawards and #SAGawrds), and online at SAGAwards.org.

As for the show, the first big Hollywood guild to weigh in this movie-awards season, MGM/UA’s House of Gucci and Netflix’s The Power of the Dog come in with the most nominations on the film side with three apiece, though Power of the Dog, which has a leading 12 Oscar nominations, does not have a nom in SAG’s marquee Ensemble category. Those went to Focus Feature’s Belfast, Apple’s CODA, Netflix’s Don’t Look Up, Warner Bros’ King Richard and Gucci.

This year’s Ensemble candidates will be introduced by their key casts: Caitríona Balfe, Jamie Dornan, Jude Hill and Ciarán Hinds for Belfast; Daniel Durant, Emilia Jones, Troy Kotsur and Marlee Matlin for CODA; Cate Blanchett, Leonardo DiCaprio and Tyler Perry for Don’t Look Up; Lady Gaga and Jared Leto for House of Gucci; and Aunjanue Ellis, Saniyya Sidney, Demi Singleton and Will Smith for King Richard.

In TV, reigning Emmy champs Succession from HBO and Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso scored five noms apiece to top the field, where Netflix record-breaker Squid Game is among trio of small-screen hits up for four prizes.

The ceremony will include an opening featuring Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr and Daveed Diggs, reuniting from their Hamilton days. Presenters win include Benedict Cumberbatch, Jessica Chastain, Jesse Plemons, Jung Ho-Yeon, Martin Short, Oscar Isaac, Salma Hayek Pinault, Selena Gomez, Tony Goldwyn, Reese Witherspoon, SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher, Hailee Steinfeld, Jeff Goldblum, Lisa Kudrow, Kerry Washington, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mira Sorvino, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Alexandra Daddario, Rosario Dawson, Ross Butler and Vanessa Hudgens.

Kate Winslet, meanwhile, will present the guild’s SAG Life Achievement Award to Helen Mirren.