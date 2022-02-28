SAG Awards: ‘Ted Lasso’ Wins For Ensemble In A Comedy Series

The 28th annual SAG Awards are underway Sunday at The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, with the actors guild handing out trophies in 15 motion picture and television categories during a ceremony airing live on TNT and TBS.
Already tonight, SAG has handed out its main Comedy Ensemble trophy to Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso, with its star Jason Sudeikis scoring in lead comedy actor and Jean Smart for HBO Max’s Hacks winning for female lead. As for Supporting Actor and Supporting Actress on the film side, Troy Kotsur of CODA made history with his victory and Oscar frontrunner Ariana DeBose of West Side Story also won.
Stunt Ensemble awards were handed out on the preshow red carpet, with No Time To Die in film and Squid Game on TV the winners there.
House of Gucci and The Power of the Dog lead movie nominees tonight with three apiece, while defending Emmy champs Succession and Ted Lasso pace the TV noms with five apiece. See the full list of nominations here.
Tonight’s ceremony, marking the first major guild to weigh in on the road to the Oscars, also will feature a somewhat return to normal, with a red carpet and a full roster of A-listers part of the show. That includes Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr and Daveed Diggs of Hamilton fame handling the show opening, and Kate Winslet presenting Helen Mirren with the SAG Life Achievement Awards.
Check back as we update winners below throughout the ceremony.
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
TED LASSO
ANNETTE BADLAND / Mae
KOLA BOKINNI / Isaac McAdoo
PHIL DUNSTER / Jamie Tartt
CRISTO FERNÁNDEZ / Dani Rojas
BRETT GOLDSTEIN / Roy Kent
BRENDAN HUNT / Coach Beard
TOHEEB JIMOH / Sam Obisanya
NICK MOHAMMED / Nathan Shelley
SARAH NILES / Dr. Sharon Fieldstone
JASON SUDEIKIS / Ted Lasso
JEREMY SWIFT / Leslie Higgins
JUNO TEMPLE / Keeley Jones
HANNAH WADDINGHAM / Rebecca Welton
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
JEAN SMART / Deborah Vance
HACKS
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
JASON SUDEIKIS / Ted Lasso
TED LASSO
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
ARIANA DeBOSE / Anita
WEST SIDE STORY
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
TROY KOTSUR / Frank Rossi
CODA
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
NO TIME TO DIE
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
SQUID GAME
