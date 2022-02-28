SAG Awards: ‘Ted Lasso’ Wins For Ensemble In A Comedy Series

The 28th annual SAG Awards are underway Sunday at The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, with the actors guild handing out trophies in 15 motion picture and television categories during a ceremony airing live on TNT and TBS.

Already tonight, SAG has handed out its main Comedy Ensemble trophy to Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso, with its star Jason Sudeikis scoring in lead comedy actor and Jean Smart for HBO Max’s Hacks winning for female lead. As for Supporting Actor and Supporting Actress on the film side, Troy Kotsur of CODA made history with his victory and Oscar frontrunner Ariana DeBose of West Side Story also won.

Stunt Ensemble awards were handed out on the preshow red carpet, with No Time To Die in film and Squid Game on TV the winners there.

House of Gucci and The Power of the Dog lead movie nominees tonight with three apiece, while defending Emmy champs Succession and Ted Lasso pace the TV noms with five apiece. See the full list of nominations here.

Tonight’s ceremony, marking the first major guild to weigh in on the road to the Oscars, also will feature a somewhat return to normal, with a red carpet and a full roster of A-listers part of the show. That includes Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr and Daveed Diggs of Hamilton fame handling the show opening, and Kate Winslet presenting Helen Mirren with the SAG Life Achievement Awards.

Check back as we update winners below throughout the ceremony.

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

TED LASSO

ANNETTE BADLAND / Mae

KOLA BOKINNI / Isaac McAdoo

PHIL DUNSTER / Jamie Tartt

CRISTO FERNÁNDEZ / Dani Rojas

BRETT GOLDSTEIN / Roy Kent

BRENDAN HUNT / Coach Beard

TOHEEB JIMOH / Sam Obisanya

NICK MOHAMMED / Nathan Shelley

SARAH NILES / Dr. Sharon Fieldstone

JASON SUDEIKIS / Ted Lasso

JEREMY SWIFT / Leslie Higgins

JUNO TEMPLE / Keeley Jones

HANNAH WADDINGHAM / Rebecca Welton

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

JEAN SMART / Deborah Vance

HACKS

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

JASON SUDEIKIS / Ted Lasso

TED LASSO

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

ARIANA DeBOSE / Anita

WEST SIDE STORY

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

TROY KOTSUR / Frank Rossi

CODA

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

NO TIME TO DIE

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

SQUID GAME