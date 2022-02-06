You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
SAG-AFTRA Adopts Proposals For Commercials Contract: Talks Start Feb. 15

SAG-AFTRA’s national board, meeting on Saturday, has approved proposals for a new commercials contract. Negotiations with the Joint Policy Committee of the advertising industry are set to begin Feb. 15. The current contract expires March 31.

Former SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris will chair the negotiating committee. National Executive Director Duncan Crabtree-Ireland will serve as chief negotiator with Chief Contracts Officer Ray Rodriguez as lead negotiator.

