‘Sacrilege: The Unholy Radicalization Of Europe’: ‘Succession’s Brian Cox Set As Narrator For New Barry Avrich Doc

EXCLUSIVE: Emmy and Golden Globe winner Brian Cox (Succession) has been tapped as the narrator for Sacrilege: The Unholy Radicalization of Europe, a documentary from director Barry Avrich (Oscar Peterson: Black + White) and his Melbar Entertainment Group that recently wrapped production.

Avrich’s latest explores how Europe became a global centre of extremism, offering illuminating perspectives and personal stories of how radical Islam, political errors, and the failure of immigration and integration government policies changed the course of the continent forever. The film was shot on location in Vienna, Paris, Copenhagen, Nice, and Malmo, and features unprecedented access to former ISIS radicals, as well as victims of terrorism, radicalization experts, journalists and clerics such as the Chief Rabbi of Denmark and Nice’s top Imam.

Avrich produced Sacrilege alongside Melissa Coghlan and Mark Selby, also serving as the film’s executive producer. Melbar is looking to release the feature in late fall, following screenings at select festivals.

Cox is best known for his award-winning turn as Roy family patriarch Logan in HBO’s critically acclaimed series Succession. The actor will next appear in Joshua Caldwell’s drama Mending the Line, Catherine Hardwicke’s Prisoner’s Daughter, Matt Greene-Delanghe’s Skelly, Amy Rice’s The Independent and Alfonso Pineda Ulloa’s There Are No Saints. He’s also previously appeared in such films as The Etruscan Smile, Churchill, The Autopsy of Jane Doe, RED and RED 2, Rise of the Planet of the Apes, Coriolanus, Fantastic Mr. Fox, Zodiac, Running with Scissors, The Bourne Identity and Supremacy, Troy, X2: X-Men United, Adaptation., The Ring, The Rookie, Super Troopers, Complicity, Rushmore and Braveheart. Additional TV credits include Good Omens, Medici, Penny Dreadful, War & Peace, The Straits and Deadwood.

Veteran director-producer Avrich founded Melbar Entertainment Group in 1998. Since then, the company has produced more than 50 documentaries and filmed productions including The Last Mogul, Prosecuting Evil and David Foster: Off The Record. It has also produced more than 21 award-winning stage-to-screen adaptations of Broadway and Shakespeare including The Tempest with Christopher Plummer and King Lear with Colm Feore. Melbar most recently completed documentaries including Made You Look, Howie Mandel: But Enough About Me and Oscar Peterson: Black + White, and is currently in production on the films The Talented Mr. Rosenberg and Born Hungry.

