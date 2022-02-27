You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively Pledge To Match Up To $1M In Ukranian Refugee Aid

Ryan Reynolds Blake Lively
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively John Nacion/Everett Collection

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively will match up to $1 million in aid to displaced Ukrainians, Reynolds tweeted on Saturday.

As of Sunday, roughly 368,000 Ukrainian refugees had arrived in neighboring countries, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

Reynolds and Lively tweeted a promise to match donations made to “USA for United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.”

“In 48 hours, countless Ukrainians were forced to flee their homes to neighboring countries. They need protection. When you donate, we’ll match it up to $1,000,000, creating double the support,” Reynolds said in a retweet of the USA for UNHCR account.

On Instagram, Lively shared a similar message.

@usaforunhcr is providing life saving aid, and also working with neighboring countries to ensure protection for these families,” Lively wrote on Instagram.

