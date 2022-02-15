Ryan Kwanten & J.K. Simmons Set For Supernatural Horror ‘Glorious’, AMP Handles Sales — EFM

EXCLUSIVE: Ryan Kwanten (True Blood) and Oscar winner J.K. Simmons (Whiplash) — also nominated this year for Being The Ricardos — have been set to star in supernatural horror movie Glorious, we can reveal.

The film, which is quietly nearing completion, has an intriguing premise. Kwanten plays a young man who is spiraling out of control after a bad breakup. His situation worsens after he finds himself locked inside a rest stop bathroom with a mysterious figure (J.K. Simmons) speaking to him from an adjacent stall. As he tries to escape, he realizes he is an unwilling player in a situation bigger than he could have imagined.

AMP International has launched sales on the project during the virtual EFM. Rebekah McKendry directs from a script by Todd Rigney, Joshua Hull and David Ian McKendry.

Producers are Bob Portal and Inderpal Singh from AMP, Joe Wicker and Morgan Peter Brown from Fallback Plan Productions, Jason Scott Goldberg and Christian Armogida.

The film is a co-production with Fallback Plan, in association with Mississippi-based Eyevox Entertainment, with Rick Moore from Eyevox serving as executive producer, alongside James Norrie and Nina Kolokouri at AMP.

Other executive producers are Ryan Kwanten, Barbara Crampton, Mark Cartier, Gaba Gavi and Kevin Kale, with Jessica Taylor as an associate producer.

James Norrie of AMP International commented: “Buyers are always asking for films that can stand out from the crowd. Well, your wish is granted. Glorious is so deliciously bonkers that people are going to be talking about it for years.”

Director McKendry added: “Glorious speaks to my love of cosmic horror, gore, absurdist humor, philosophy, and the type of transgressive movies that leave you thinking ‘I can’t believe I just saw that.’”

Ryan Kwanten first rose to fame as Jason Stackhouse in the HBO hit show True Blood which ran for seven seasons and he will next be seen in the upcoming FX drama series Kindred. Screen vet J.K. Simmons won an Academy Award for Whiplash in 2015 and is nominated again this year for Being The Ricardos.