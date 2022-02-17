‘Rust Belt News’ Comedy From Matt Warburton, Alloy & Warner Bros TV Lands CBS Pilot Order

CBS is moving on to its comedy pilots.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

The network has ordered a pilot for Rust Belt News, a single-camera comedy from The Simpsons writer and The Mindy Project exec producer Matt Warburton.

The project is set in a small Ohio town where the local newspaper goes out of business, leaving the ambitious, angsty reporters of the high school newspaper as the only people left to report on scandals, dig up corruption, and generally polish the rust off this rust-belt community.

Warburton, who also worked with Mindy Kaling on a number of series including Never Have I Ever and The Sex Lives of College Girls, will write and exec produce. Alloy Entertainment’s Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo will also exec produce the comedy, which comes from Warner Bros Television.

The pilot order comes after Alloy founder Morgenstein renewed his deal at the studio and promoted longtime head of television Girolamo to EVP.

It marks CBS’ first comedy pilot of the 2021-22 development season.

The network has already ordered four in-cycle pilots: an untitled mother-and-son legal drama from Dr. Phil, a reboot of Early Edition, Cal Fire, and East New York.