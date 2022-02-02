Russell Westbrook Short ‘Why Not?’ To Launch BET’s Black Film Friday Series

EXCLUSIVE: BET has acquired the short Why Not?, exec produced by Los Angeles Laker Russell Westbrook. The film showcasing the culture of L.A.’s Crenshaw neighborhood will kick off the network’s new digital edition of its Black Film Friday series, celebrating Black artistry—debuting on BET Digital on February 4.

Why Not? aims to expose youth in marginalized communities to the ever-growing technology space through the story of a top high school basketball player that finds another way to impact his community when basketball is taken away from him. Westbrook developed it through his production company Zero World Media, in partnership with The Incubation Lab and filmmaker Jordan Brand, to elevate storytellers from the Black community, including co-writer-director Tevin Tavares and co-writer Lance Holloway.

The short is one of two recent projects exec produced by Westbrook, the other being the History Channel documentary Tulsa Burning: The 1921 Race Massacre.

“A lot of the youth in Black and Brown communities look at the tech space as an almost impossible field to exist within. They don’t often see themselves represented at the major tech companies of the world and they don’t see it as the ‘cool’ thing to do. Well, why not?” said Westbrook. “Why Not? is a mantra I live by, because I believe it is important to empower the next generation and encourage them to never give up. Why can’t young Black kids in untapped neighborhoods like Crenshaw get exposed to tech? This film is that story, and I hope it inspires kids in marginalized communities around the world.”

“WHY NOT? is ultimately a gritty and raw story of self-discovery. There isn’t a more fitting partner than BET to distribute this project and we’re thrilled to finally bring the film to an eager audience,” said The Incubation Lab’s Head of Production, Aloni Ford. “We hope WHY NOT? continues to resonate and challenge the old school, narrow thought framework of what it means to be successful and Black.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Russell Westbrook, The Incubation Lab, and Jordan Brand on this powerful film and have it kick off our Black Film Friday series on BET Digital,” added BET’s EVP & Chief Marketing Officer, Kimberly Paige. “This partnership is just one example of our commitment and intent to amplify diverse voices and advance the passions, interests, and causes of the Black community.”

Westbrook is a nine-time NBA All-Star, winner of the NBA’s Most Valuable Player Award and a Triple Double world record holder. Off the court, he is a philanthropist, entrepreneur, and investor, who was inspired by his upbringing to found the Russell Westbrook Why Not? Foundation, dedicated to supporting educational and family service programs and workforce development for at-risk communities.

The Incubation Lab is a content incubator founded in 2020 with Sony Pictures Entertainment that was designed to create meaningful pathways for diverse creatives to develop film and television projects.

Jeron Smith, founder of The Incubation Lab, brokered the Why Not? acquisition deal with BET. Westbrook is represented by Wasserman.

