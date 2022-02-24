Russell T Davies Drama ‘It’s A Sin’ Picks Up Six BPG Nominations; Jeremy Clarkson, Olivia Colman, Stephen Graham Also Recognized

Russell T Davies’ It’s a Sin has been nominated six times for the UK’s prestigious Broadcasting Press Guild (BPG) Awards next month, with Jeremy Clarkson, Olivia Colman and Stephen Graham also picking up nods.

Leads Olly Alexander, Callum Scott Howells and Lydia West are nominated in Best Actor and Best Actress respectively for the Channel 4/HBO Max drama, with Davies recognized in Best Writer, the show itself picking up a Best Drama Series (+4 episodes) nod and the quartet of young residents of the show’s ‘Pink Palace’ competing for the BPG Breakthrough Award alongside Starstruck’s Rose Matefeo and We Are Lady Parts’ Nida Manzoor.

It’s a Sin, which follows LGBTQ+ characters during the UK’s 1980s Aids epidemic and is produced by Red Production Company, has already been recognized at a raft of awards ceremonies.

The five-parter will compete in the Best Drama Series (+4 episodes) category against BBC Scotland/BBC Two’s Guilt, Sky/HBO’s Landscapers and BBC One double Line of Duty and The Serpent.

High-profile stars including Landscapers Colman and A Very British Scandal’s Claire Foy are nominated for Best Actress, while Help stars Jodie Comer and Stephen Graham both have nods. Graham will go up against Sean Bean (Time), Sanjeev Bhaskar (Unforgotten) and the It’s a Sin duo for Best Actor.

Elsewhere, Jeremy Clarkson is in the running for Best Documentary Series (+4 episodes) for Amazon Prime Video’s Clarkson’s Farm, facing off against heavyweights including David Attenborough (A Perfect Planet) and Grayson Perry (Grayson’s Art Club).

Matafeo has two nominations, for Breakthrough and also Best Comedy versus BBC Two’s Alma’s Not Normal, Channel 4’s Stath Lets Flats and Netflix’s Sex Education.

The awards ceremony will take place in London on Friday, March 25. Here is the full list of nominations:

Best Drama Mini Series, 1-3 episodes

A Very British Scandal (BBC One)

Help (C4)

Romeo and Juliet (Sky Arts)

Stephen (ITV)

Time (BBC One)

Best Drama Series, 4+ episodes

Guilt (BBC Scotland)

It’s a Sin (C4)

Landscapers (HBO/Sky)

Line of Duty S6 (BBC One)

The Serpent (BBC One)

Best Documentary Mini Series, 1-3 episodes

Four Hours at the Capitol (BBC Two)

Gods of Snooker (BBC Two)

Grenfell: The Untold Story (C4)

The Beatles: Get Back (Disney+)

Best Documentary Series, 4+ episodes

A Perfect Planet (BBC One)

Blair & Brown: The New Labour Revolution (BBC Two)

Clarkson’s Farm (Prime Video)

Grayson Art Club (C4)

Life in Ten Pictures (BBC Two)

Best Comedy

Alma’s Not Normal (BBC Two)

Sex Education S3 (Netflix)

Stath Lets Flats S3 (C4)

Starstruck (BBC Three)

Best Entertainment

Mel Giedroyc: Unforgivable (Dave)

Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel S2 (BBC One)

Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing S4 (BBC Two)

Strictly Come Dancing S19 (BBC One)

The Masked Singer S2 (ITV)

Best Actor

Olly Alexander, It’s a Sin

Sanjeev Bhaskar, Unforgotten

Sean Bean, Time

Stephen Graham, Help, Time

Callum Scott Howells, It’s a Sin

Best Actress

Olivia Colman, Landscapers

Jodie Comer, Help

Claire Foy, A Very British Scandal

Lydia West, It’s a Sin

Best Writer

Russell T Davies, It’s a Sin

Neil Forsyth, Guilt

Chris Lang, Unforgotten

Jimmy McGovern, Time

Sarah Phelps, A Very British Scandal

BPG Innovation in Broadcasting Award

Albert, BAFTA’s sustainable production certificate

Channel 4’s Black to Front project and ongoing inclusion initiatives

Lights Up, virtual theatre festival in lockdown (BBC Four)

BPG Emerging Creators Award

Chunkz (YouTube)

Francis Bourgeois (TikTok)

Lucy Edwards (TikTok)

Michael Dappah (YouTube)

Rosie Holt (Twitter)

BPG Breakthrough Award

Rose Matafeo, writer and actor, Starstruck (BBC Three)

The ‘Pink Palace’ cast members of It’s a Sin: Omari Douglas, Olly Alexander, Callum Scott Howells, Lydia West and Nathaniel Curtis (C4)