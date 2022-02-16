Rupert Grint And Nikki Amuka-Bird Join Dave Bautista In M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Knock At The Cabin’

EXCLUSIVE: Rupert Grint and Nikki Amuka-Bird have joined Dave Bautista in M. Night Shyamalan’s highly anticipated Knock at the Cabin. Shyamalan will write, direct and produce the thriller for Universal Pictures. Knock at the Cabin will be released by Universal Pictures on February 3, 2023. As with all Shyamalan films, plot details are being kept under lock & key.

This comes on the heels of his recent film Old, which surpassed $90 million globally this summer and is Shyamalan’s sixth film to open number one at the box office. He is currently the head of this year’s Berlin Film Festival, which is wrapping up this week.

The project marks a reunion for Grint and Shyamalan as the two worked together on the hit Apple TV+ series Servant, with its third season bowing last month, where Grint co-stars and Shyamalan serves as showrunner. For Grint’s performance on the show, he received the 2021 Hollywood Critics Award for “Best Supporting Actor in a Streaming Series, Drama.” Grint is currently in production on season 4 of the series and will next be seen starring in Guillermo del Toro’s anthology series, Cabinet Of Curiosities on Netflix.

Amuka-Bird is also no stranger to the world of Shyamalan, having just appeared in his most recent film Old. Besides that, she was recently nominated for Best Leading Actress at the 2017 TV BAFTA Awards for her performance in the BBC drama adaptation of Zadie Smith’s book, NW. Amuka-Bird most recently shone in the BBC One drama, Gold Digger. She currently stars in Armando Lannucci’s HBO space comedy, Avenue 5, which was just renewed for a second season.

