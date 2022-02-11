RuPaul Charles To Host CBS Reboot Of Word Quiz ‘Lingo’

CBS is getting into wordplay.

The network has ordered a primetime game show reboot of long-running format Lingo with RuPaul Charles to host.

The series, which will premiere this year, is a cross between bingo and a word guessing game.

It comes as word games are all the jazz, with The New York Times recently acquiring online word smash Wordle – though CBS is thought to have been developing a primetime reboot of Lingo since last summer.

The game sees teams of two contestants face off in fast-paced puzzle rounds to guess letters that reveal seemingly simple words. At the end of each one-hour episode, the two winning teams will make it through to a final showdown where one will walk away with an additional big cash prize.

ITV’s Lingo ITV

The series, which was created by Ralph Andrews, has previously aired three versions in the U.S. The first version premiered in syndication in 1987 and was hosted by Ronald Reagan’s son Michael Reagan. It later was rebooted by Game Show Network from 2002-07 and again in 2011.

The reboot comes as the format has been gaining popularity internationally in recent years. ITV launched a version, hosted by comedian Adil Ray, last year and has run for 90 episodes in a daytime slot.

RuPaul’s Drag Race star Charles will serve as host and exec producer. Lingo comes from Objective Media, the All3Media-owned company that is behind series including TBS’ The Cube and HBO Max’s 12 Dates of Christmas in the U.S.

Charles exec produces via RuCo Inc. along with Layla Smith for Objective Media Group, Jilly Pearce for Objective Media Group America and Ed de Burgh for Triple Brew Media.

“We’re all ready to have fun again, and Lingo is the answer,” said Charles.

“We give you a letter, and you guess the rest,” said Mitch Graham, SVP Alternative Programming at CBS. “The word-game craze is sweeping the nation, and Lingo will deliver a fast-paced, fun and addictive show for the whole family. RuPaul’s flair and sharp wit, coupled with the ability for viewers to play along at home, make this a timely show with wide appeal that we’re excited to join our network lineup.”