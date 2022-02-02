‘The Banks’ Roxane Gay Adapting Graphic Novel As TV Series For New Regency & TKO Studios

EXCLUSIVE: New Regency and TKO Studios are developing a television series based on graphic novel The Banks, created by Roxane Gay and artist Ming Doyle. Gay is set to pen the adaptation, which stems from the exclusive development and production partnership New Regency and TKO Studios entered last year.

The Banks focuses on the women of the Banks family who are the most successful thieves in Chicago. During the heist of a lifetime, they must band together to avenge a loved one taken too soon.

Gay is the author of the books Ayiti, An Untamed State, the New York Times bestselling Bad Feminist, the nationally bestselling Difficult Women and the New York Times bestseller Hunger. She is also the author of World of Wakanda for Marvel. She is repped by WME, Massie&McQuilkin and Lev Ginsburg.

New Regency’s upcoming television slate includes a series based on their 2005 film Mr. and Mrs. Smith, starring Donald Glover, for Prime Video, as well as the Apple TV+ series The Crowded Room starring Tom Holland. Additionally, New Regency is partnering with QCode on a slate of four upcoming television projects produced by Automatik and Oddfellows including Ballistic starring Jennifer Carpenter; Gaslight starring Jessica Rothe and Kelsey Asbille; Ellen starring Lin Shaye; and The Edge of Sleep starring Markiplier, Lio Tipton and Eve Harlow. The company recently produced the British drama series The Beast Must Die starring Jared Harris and Cush Jumbo which airs in the U.S. on AMC.

Founded by software and videogame producer Salvatore Simeone and TV showrunner and director Tze Chun, TKO Studios debuted in 2018 with an innovative “binge release model” that simultaneously publishes entire storylines in both print and digital formats. The company’s library consists of 50-plus titles including 11 Amazon No. 1 bestsellers and two Bram Stoker Award nominees.